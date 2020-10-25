‘It’s out there’: Magistrate encourages medicinal marijuana

GLENN Mcintyre Rankin could have avoided court altogether if he had organised getting medicinal marijuana through the proper channels.

The 58 year old was raided on September 3 at South Gladstone where police located multiple bags of marijuana which weighed a total of 47.6g.

Police also found an electronic grinder with green stains on it which Rankin said was used to chop up the marijuana.

Rankin pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug possession and possessing property suspected of being used in the commission of a drug offence.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Rankin used the drug to help with pain and sleep as he had issues with his back.

She said he became involved with the drug after his late wife used it to treat her own pain, as he found prescription medication hadn’t been effective.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told Rankin he could tell he was in pain and he should be receiving the drug through proper means.

“It is available, it’s legal, it’s out there,” Mr Manthey said.

Ms Ditchfield said Rankin had seen his doctor and that was what he wanted to do.

Rankin was placed on a six month good behaviour bond for $600. No conviction was recorded.

