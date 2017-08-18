30°
It's on again for seniors, starting this weekend

Julia Bartrim | 18th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
GET RHYTHM: There's opportunities to move and dance this Seniors Week.
GET RHYTHM: There's opportunities to move and dance this Seniors Week.

THE annual Seniors Week, hosted by Gladstone Regional Council, will start on tomorrow and the council has lined up a smorgasbord of free events for over-55s.

To kick off the week, seniors can choose to do something active such as practise their archery or go dragon boating at 1770.

Or if arts and crafts sound more appealing, they can give weaving a go at Miriam Vale Community Centre with renowned textile artist Lidi Godijn or create some "garden sporkies” at Calliope Garden Club.

For those not in the know, sporkies are garden ornaments created out of clay, with a fork or spork for a base. The organisers have asked that attendees bring their own old forks and sporks.

Foodies may want to check out the Italian cooking class on offer at Gladstone Senior Citizens Centre on Sunday or the petal rose cake decorating class on Monday, where they will learn how to shape flowers from fondant.

A two-course lunch is on offer at Imperial Vale Station on Wednesday and Saturday.

This also includes morning tea of three varieties of home-made scones.

Those who just want to relax can go to an introduction to essential oils class, to learn how oils can support health and well-being, or learn about the benefits of yoga and practise their breathing at a mini retreat in 1770 on Monday.

On Monday, seniors can spend an hour trying tribal drumming, which is said to enhance well-being.

On Tuesday they can head to the Gladstone Library for a chance to play with tiny robots and possibly drones.

If you are unable to attend an event that you have booked, make sure you phone because many events have a waiting list.

Topics:  activities gladstone regional council seniors week 2017

