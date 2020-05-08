IT’S OFFICIAL: Plans in place for sport to start

Gladstone Sparks Ash Mcauley and Gladstone South Charli-Rose Adams in the A1 hockey women's preliminary final

Gladstone Sparks Ash Mcauley and Gladstone South Charli-Rose Adams in the A1 hockey women's preliminary final

IT’S OFFICIAL, community sport can resume under the COVID-19 forced 100 proviso of 100 people or less from July 10.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the road map for lifting restrictions after Friday’s federal cabinet meeting.

The stage three COVID Safe Plan states;

Subject to further planning and review, intrastate and interstate travel will be permitted and a maximum of 100 people will be permitted for community sports.

With still much to plan such as scheduling and venue allocation, winter codes such as Aussie Rules, rugby league and union, soccer, netball, Queensland State League basketball and motorsports, it’s otherwise a massive boost for the Gladstone Region.

As for contact sports, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said that there will be a review prior before these sports can go ahead but it is looking promising.

More to come.

RELATED STORY: Sporting spirits lifting as are restrictions

OPINION: Let the games begin. Now. Vote here what you think