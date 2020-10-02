Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Air New Zealand Boeing 747-400 plane, logo on tail. NZ / Aviation / Aircraft / Airline
Air New Zealand Boeing 747-400 plane, logo on tail. NZ / Aviation / Aircraft / Airline
News

It’s official: NZ travel bubble deal sealed

by Michael Wray
2nd Oct 2020 1:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA and New Zealand will create a limited travel bubble after final details were hammered out this morning.

The Courier-Mail has confirmed a deal has been sealed with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack to reveal more details soon.

It will reportedly only operate one-way initially, meaning New Zealanders will be able to travel to Australia without having to quarantine on arrival but Australians will not be able to travel to New Zealand.

The travel bubble will likely commence in around two weeks, with 7 News reporting

Community Newsletter SignUp

initial travel will be into NSW and the NT.

Mr Morrison has previously foreshadowed that the bubble would only include states with open borders such as New South Wales and South Australia.

Queensland is unlikely to be included until it relaxes border restrictions.

Originally published as It's official: NZ travel bubble deal sealed

More Stories

covid-19 lockdown new zealand politics travel bubble travel tourism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNLICENSED DRIVERS: Five motorists who stuffed up

        Premium Content UNLICENSED DRIVERS: Five motorists who stuffed up

        News These people faced a Gladstone court this week for their offending.

        Popular car park closed as it receives major upgrades

        Premium Content Popular car park closed as it receives major upgrades

        News The car park will be closed for up to six weeks.

        Which way do you want the new Port access road to go?

        Premium Content Which way do you want the new Port access road to go?

        News Have your say on which option is used for the new road to access Gladstone’s...

        Five fires burning in the Gladstone region

        Premium Content Five fires burning in the Gladstone region

        News And the BOM says the fire danger rating over the next four days for the region is...