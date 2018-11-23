Menu
Natalia Muszkat has been sworn in as a Gladstone Regional Councillor, alongside her children Thomas and Lucas Beard at a ceremony at Gladstone Council Chambers.
News

IT'S OFFICIAL: Natalia Muszkat sworn in as Councillor

Matt Taylor
by
23rd Nov 2018 10:57 AM

IT WAS a hard fought win after a relatively close campaign, but today has made it all worth it for Natalia Muszkat as she was officially sworn in as a Gladstone Regional Councillor.

The formal ceremony held at Gladstone Council Chambers is the icing on the cake for Cr Muszkat, having narrowly missed out on council selection last time around.

Surrounded by her partner and two children, it was a proud moment for the mother of two as she read and signed the declaration of office.

"It means a lot for me to be able to show my children what their mother can do, what a female can do and that they can do whatever they set their minds to," Cr Muszkat said.

"I want to represent every single person in this community, the ones who voted for me and those who didn't.

"I have a big passion for community services and I have a passion for equality and fairness, and I'll make sure I continue to travel around the regions."

More to come.

council elections swearing in
Gladstone Observer

