IT'S OFFICIAL: Muszkat declared winner of by-election

NATALIA Muszkat has officially been elected a councillor.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland declared Ms Muszkat the winner of the Gladstone Regional Council by-election this afternoon.

The Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours CEO won by 866 votes over Elders Real Estate Gladstone owner Colin Burke.



Boyne Valley timber and cattle farmer Mark McLachlan enjoyed healthy support from the regional booths and finished in third place, 1217 votes behind Mr Burke.



Pat Laws finished 131 votes behind Mr McLachlan.



Lynette Dahl and Sue Beardmore finished in fifth and sixth respectively.



Ms Muszkat will be sworn in on Friday morning and will replace Cindi Bush who resigned from council on September 17.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland declares Natalia Muszkat the winner of the Gladstone Regional Council Councillor by-election. — ECQ (@ECQInfo) November 20, 2018

FINAL RESULTS

BURKE, Colin 6379 votes (23.15%)

DAHL, Lynette 2887 votes (10.48%)

MCLACHLAN, Mark 5162 votes (18.73%)

BEARDMORE, Sue 855 votes (3.10%)

MUSZKAT, Natalia 7245 votes (26.29%)

LAWS, Pat 5031 votes (18.26%)