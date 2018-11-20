Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ms Muszkat will replace Cindi Bush who resigned from council on September 17.
Ms Muszkat will replace Cindi Bush who resigned from council on September 17. Mike Richards GLA040918GICO
Breaking

IT'S OFFICIAL: Muszkat declared winner of by-election

MATT HARRIS
by
20th Nov 2018 3:48 PM

NATALIA Muszkat has officially been elected a councillor. 

The Electoral Commission of Queensland declared Ms Muszkat the winner of the Gladstone Regional Council by-election this afternoon.

The Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours CEO won by 866 votes over Elders Real Estate Gladstone owner Colin Burke.

Boyne Valley timber and cattle farmer Mark McLachlan enjoyed healthy support from the regional booths and finished in third place, 1217 votes behind Mr Burke.

Pat Laws finished 131 votes behind Mr McLachlan.

Lynette Dahl and Sue Beardmore finished in fifth and sixth respectively.

Ms Muszkat will be sworn in on Friday morning and will replace Cindi Bush who resigned from council on September 17.

 

FINAL RESULTS

BURKE, Colin 6379 votes (23.15%)

DAHL, Lynette 2887 votes (10.48%)

MCLACHLAN, Mark 5162 votes (18.73%)

BEARDMORE, Sue 855 votes (3.10%)

MUSZKAT, Natalia 7245 votes (26.29%)

LAWS, Pat 5031 votes (18.26%)

More Stories

by-election gladstone regional council natalia muszkat
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Tom is keen to step into Dashing Des' shoes

    premium_icon Tom is keen to step into Dashing Des' shoes

    News 'As a tribute to Dashing Des, we've been trying to think of a nickname for Tom.'

    Betta Back in Biloela

    premium_icon Betta Back in Biloela

    News 'The sales figures are already showing promise.'

    Gladstone MP speaks out on 'assisted dying' proposal

    premium_icon Gladstone MP speaks out on 'assisted dying' proposal

    News Victoria is the only state with active assisted dying legislation

    'Passionate': McDonald's employee's rising status

    premium_icon 'Passionate': McDonald's employee's rising status

    News Tayla shows passion, and is driven to succeed in her role.

    Local Partners