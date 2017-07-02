It's not NBN: Why council workers are digging on Auckland St

IF YOU saw council workers digging around on Auckland St this morning and thought it might be the long-awaited arrival of NBN, you are sadly mistaken.

Several council vehicles were stationed near the Auckland and Short St bus stop this morning after a resident reported liquid seeping out of a main yesterday afternoon.

The source of the overflowing liquid soaking the footpath in spots along Auckland St was caused by tree roots penetrating the sewer main.

Blocked sewer main: Gladstone Regional Council workers repairing a blocked 150ml sewer main on Auckland St

"We cleared the blockage yesterday afternoon ... now we're back ... we have to cut the roots out of the sewer," a council worker on site said.

The blocked 150ml sewer main was being cleared at about 8am this morning but works were still ongoing when The Observer followed up with workers two hours later.

"We're clearing the tree roots out now," the council worker said.

"The lid's off so that's the smell."

Gladstone Regional Council workers repairing a blocked 150ml sewer main on Auckland St. Sarah Steger

Once the extraction at the bus stop is complete, the crew of two will test their handiwork by surveying the main with CCTV cameras.

"We'll need to make sure it's all clear before the job's finished," he said.

In terms of when NBN is coming to Gladstone, an NBN spokesperson said, "construction and/or completion will occur by September 2018".

PREVIOUSLY: Gladstone will be last region for National Broadband Network

The spokesperson said the reason all 29,000 Gladstone region premises eligible for NBN had missed out so far was due to "economic and physical resource limitations".

"NBN planning identified that there was no existing construction workforce in the immediate Gladstone area," they said.

"Because of this, we're starting work in some of the smaller areas around Gladstone like Boyne Island, and will build up the skilled the workforce to finish the construction in Gladstone."

The spokesperson said Gladstone, would "not miss out".

Once construction is underway and then completed, residents will have about 18 months to make the switch, and if they do not, they will be permanently disconnected, the NBN spokesperson said.

For more information visit, nbnco.com.au.