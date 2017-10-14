24°
'It's not even raining': Downpour fails to dampen spirits

Wet weather fails to put a damper on festivities at Boyne Island.
Wet weather fails to put a damper on festivities at Boyne Island.
Chris Lees
Sarah Steger
AS WAS promised by event organisers, the show has gone on today as people brave the wet and cold weather at Gladston's first Under the Trees Arts and Music Festival. 

Despite crossing all our fingers and toes that this weekend's rainy forecast was wrong, the clouds have officially rolled in and the sky's sprinklers have let loose. 

But the less-than optimal conditions have not had as big of an effect as some might have worried.

A festival-goer said the wet conditions hadn't stopped fans from showing up at Under the Trees at Boyne Island today.

"There's plenty of people here," he said.

"It's pretty wet but it hasn't dampened spirits."

Coordinator Elke Smith said organisers had prepared for the wet conditions before the festival stared this morning.

"There's plenty of shelter available so we were definitely ready for it," she said.

"But most people are just embracing it. There's people dancing in the rain even."

When asked if he cared about the rain, another festival-goer answered "what rain?" 

"It's not even raining."

Ms Smith encouraged people to come down in spite of the "light drizzle."

"Fingers crossed it dries up a bit, but it's actually nice and cool with the rain and clouds so it's not bad at all."

