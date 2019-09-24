It’s not about the trophies

HEALTHY INSPIRATION: 35 year-old Leah Mulholland has followed a strict regime on her fitness journey to inspire her kids.

THERE are no excuses for single mom of three who continues on her inspirational fitness journey.

Thirty-five-year-old Leah Mulholland has just returned to Biloela after placing highly in the figure categories at the 2019 iCompete Natural (ICN) Tropix events in Townsville and the state event in Brisbane.

Her latest fitness triumph in Brisbane included high placings in four categories: 4th in Ms Classic Figure Open Class 1, 3rd in Ms Figure U/52kg, 4th in Ms Figure Novice and 5th in Ms Figure Open Class 1.

HEALTHY INSPIRATION: Leah Mulholland claims her trophies at the ICN event in Brisbane.

Ms Mulholland puts in the commitment to inspire her little fans.

“The reward is my kids seeing I can achieve something and that anything is possible,” Ms Mulholland said.

“I have three kids, I’m a single mom and you can throw all the excuses in the world but I choose to prove I can do this.

Additionally, Ms Mulholland sees exercise as an avenue for anyone to improve both mental and physical health.

“It’s the endorphins release you get from it, I don’t go out partying so it’s like my natural drug,” Ms Mulholland said.

“I know a lot of people that use the gym to escape what they’re going through and the endorphins help them feel happier.”

Ms Mulholland would like to thank Anytime Fitness Biloela and her coach Leon Stemsholn.