It's nice to know we are on the right track: swim coach says

SWIMMING: Boyne Tannum Bullets coach Kate Bell reflected on the success of her swimming program and identified it has been a complete team effort.

Bell has been at the helm for three years and the recent success of Sally Vagg is just a small sample size.

"I have so many different reasons and journeys amongst swimmers in my lanes I feel it is an oversight to pick," she said.

"I would say I work really hard in particular at trying to know who the kid is as a person, how swimming fits in their life and then making sure I create an opportunity to suit."

Bell said this aspect was important to get an insight of the child's aspirations.

"There's a physical blueprint of what we've got to do to get to a destination but if I don't know the kid and the family then I can't lead them there," she said.

Bell described coaching is not an exact science because there are many variables and that's the challenge.

"Balancing a team of people or leading a team is the next trickiest to navigate and something I think coaches always work hard at and will forever feel like am just finding my feet," she said."It's nice to know we are on the right track.

"We don't always stop to think about that." Bell identified some of the biggest improvers.

"I guess a few that come to forefront is probably a little eight-year-old Madi McKenna we have coming through," Bell said. The coach said Con McMahon, 14, has shown speed improvement in the past three years.

"Kleo Brilliant, 16, who a year ago, had never done a squad session and is now swimming all four strokes smoothly and getting through senior sessions comfortably and even doing some LTS teaching," Bell said.

Luella Devir, 13 and Tom Vagg, 14, have also shown great signs and 11-year-old twins, Max and Charlie, have set sights on state sprints times.

"It's to name a few if I must," Bell said.