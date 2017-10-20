It's lederhosen time at Rotaract Oktoberfest

BEST DRESSED: Denica and Jacinta Hope are getting ready for a big Oktoberfest day on Saturday at the GECC.

BEST DRESSED: Denica and Jacinta Hope are getting ready for a big Oktoberfest day on Saturday at the GECC. Mike Richards GLA191017OCTB

A TASTE of Germany will come to Gladstone tomorrow as Rotaract's Oktoberfest takes over the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The smell of authentic German food and beer will take over the GECC only days after hundreds of dignitaries graced the arena for the Local Government Association of Queensland conference.

However it's not all about beer and sausages on the day, which will run from 2-11pm, with the event having a charitable cause.

Rotaract is the Rotary Club's youth service partner for young people aged between 18 and 30.

This year's event will help support Project We Care, a local suicide prevention and awareness program.

Over the event's history it has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local and international charities and has helped Gladstone locals and newcomers alike build connections within the community.

Like any Oktoberfest celebration, there'll be no shortage of entertainment on offer for those interested in attending.

Live entertainment will be on all day in the beer hall, including local acoustic acts, bands and even a German Oomp-Pa-Pa band.

There will be locally brewed Baffle Creek German Beer, an abundance of German food and a diverse range of international beers and drinks on offer.

Tickets are $45 and include a free beer and pretzel on arrival and the first 100 entrants will receive an Oktoberfest stein glass.

Attendees are encouraged to dress German, with the the Oktoberfest King and Queen to be crowned.

Visit https://rotaractgladstone.org.au/event/oktoberfest/ to purchase tickets.