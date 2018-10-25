SENSELESS ACT: Club's $5k hit from thieves

Brendan Schluter from the Glen Cricket Club was disappointed to see the club's nets were broken into and pitch covers stolen.

Brendan Schluter from the Glen Cricket Club was disappointed to see the club's nets were broken into and pitch covers stolen. Matt Taylor GLA241018NETS

CRICKET: On the eve of The Glen Cricket Club's first home match of the season, the club has suffered a serious setback.

The Sun Valley Oval cricket pitch covers were stolen from the premises, believed to be on Monday night or in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Glen president Brendan Schluter said it's disappointing that someone could do such a thing and the 30m x 15m $5000 piece of equipment would be deemed useless to anyone who has stolen it.

"We turned up to training on Tuesday afternoon and we think that some had cut into the nets and cut the padlock off the chain and stole the covers that were locked up in the nets," Mr Schluter said.

He said the expensive cover takes about two or three months to manufacture and the cover is used to protect cricket pitches from the elements such as rain and heat.

"It puts us in a bit a of a hole it looks like we will be without covers for a better part of the season now so not good," he said.

"Unless they're making a 40m water slide, they're not good for anything."

Thankfully dry weather is forecast this weekend and Mr Schluter said alternatives will be put into place.

"We have been sourcing out the other clubs and just making a few enquiries with the other clubs to see if anyone has got a spare set," he said.

"We are also talking with Rockhampton cricket in the opportunity if they might have a spare one.

"If we can find something, that's great, if not then it is what it is."

Mr Schluter said the club will try and raise funds in order to purchase a new cover set.