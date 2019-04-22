Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jared Blanchard tries to get around Bundabergs CJ Kennedy.
Jared Blanchard tries to get around Bundabergs CJ Kennedy. Brian Cassidy
Basketball

It's just days away - start of the QBL for Port City Power

NICK KOSSATCH
by
22nd Apr 2019 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: The move to Gladstone will be a blessing for ex-Rockhampton Rockets player Jared Blanchard.

All the Bulls can do is watch Jared Blanchard complete his layup.
All the Bulls can do is watch Jared Blanchard complete his layup. Brian Cassidy

As Rockets coach Neal Tweedy assembled a powerful Rockets roster, Blanchard says he's excited at the opportunity at Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge.

"I didn't play last QBL season and Power coach Brady (Walmsley) hit me up," he said.

His hoops journey began as an eight-year-old and has played at representative level from under-12 and up.

Blanchard made an impressive debut - albeit in a practice game - against a weakened Rockets recently in which he scored 18 points and produced two spectacular slam dunks.

The quietly-spoken 21-year-old last played for Rockhampton in 2017 where he averaged 8.4ppg and averaged close to 20 minutes per game.

Rockets' Jared Blanchard against Port City Power Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Rockets' Jared Blanchard against Port City Power Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK300416arockets

He was a member of the Rockets' 2014 grand final-winning team as a 16-year-old.

"I didn't get much court time then, but that was a good experience then," Blanchard said.

The shooting guard-cum-forward will have a "take it as it comes" approach for this season.

"I just to see how the season goes and I haven't played in like over a year and hopefully will go alright," Blanchard said.

Walmsley also coached Blanchard when he played for Queensland and he noted a change in the Power mentor.

"I'd say he was a bit more intense then and he was bringing up young kids then so you sort of get onto them at a young age," Blanchard said.

"He's a bit more laid back now than what I experienced back then."

Blanchard said he's excited to have fellow new Power players Stephen Kiir and Kyle Tipene on board.

Power's women and men meet Rocky this Saturday at Kev Broome at 6pm and 8pm respectively in round one of the QBL.

More Stories

basketball australia basketball queensland news gladstone amateur basketball association gladstone port city power capricorn surge queensland basketball league
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Hard work and dedication': Inside the life of ride operator

    premium_icon 'Hard work and dedication': Inside the life of ride operator

    News 'The rides are much more high-tech than they used to be when all you had was dodgem cars and chain swings'

    Council approves councillor's Canberra conference trip

    premium_icon Council approves councillor's Canberra conference trip

    News Experienced councillor to attend June's ALGA conference.

    PREDATOR: How 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt caught a killer

    premium_icon PREDATOR: How 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt caught a killer

    Crime It's been 20 years since Treasa Steinhardt saw her daughter

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 1 here

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 1 here

    Crime The crime that rocked a small community