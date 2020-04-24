It’s interaction martial arts

ZOOMING IN: Rob McIntyre interacts with his students shown above and they are Quinn and Tage Bergstrom, Lincoln McCerlain, Nate and Layla Gourley, Isabelle and Issac Anderson, Ella, Jordi, Milla and Kobi Bergman. Here McIntyre is with son Calin.

MARTIAL ARTS: It’s an innovation that has grown in popularity.

And Gladstone Martial Arts Academy have zoomed in on the act.

With shutdown prominent across most sporting codes during the current COVID-19 pandemic, GMAA head coach Rob McIntyre is using the Zoom technology to hold martial arts sessions for his students and also those associated with Academy-accredited clubs across Australia.

“We did a couple last week and they were just trials to make sure it all worked,” McIntyre said of the interactive technology.

ZOOMING IN: Isabelle and Issac Anderson

“On Wednesday night, we did a session with Zen Do Kai co-founder Soke Richard Norton and for those who don’t know who he is, he starred in many movies and TV shows with guys like Jackie Chan.”

Norton also trains famous actors like Will Smith and Charlize Theron and is a fight choreographer of movies X-Men and Suicide Squad.

McIntyre said Zoom allowed him to interact with his students in real time.

“Initially I just recorded sessions and put them up on the Gladstone Martial Arts Academy but there was no interaction,” he said.

“Now we can invite students from our other Academies to join in our workouts.

“They can all contribute by sharing their workouts.”

Sessions are between 30 and 40 minutes and much like what Norton had taught McIntyre on Wednesday night, Zoom has certainly opened McIntyre’s eyes wide open.

“The sessions are short, sweet and fun and it’s all about doing what we can until our club is allowed to open up again,” McIntyre said.

He had eight students doing a Zoom session on Tuesday night and similar numbers again on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

McIntyre thinks that remote interaction is a way for the future but ultimately he looks forward to doing his classes at his Moura Crescent club.

“It certainly saves a lot of travel and at the moment I’m prioritising and using this to make sure on having a club to go to once it is allowed to reopen,” he said.

“What we’re also hoping on doing is getting some sessions with the big boys down south and we don’t get that opportunity often.”

NOTE: Apologies for the poor quality photos as The Observer took photos while the live Zoom session was of off the screen.

