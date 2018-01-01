All in a day's work for Diehards first aid officer

Graeme Huther has been at the Valley's club for three years as a first aid officer

Graeme Huther has been at the Valley's club for three years as a first aid officer Matt Taylor GLA291217LEAG

They are just as important as players.

If not more.

They are the unsung heroes and a case in point is Graeme Huther.

He is the first aid officer at the Gladstone Valleys Diehards Rugby League Club and he had a chat with The Observer sports editor Nick Kossatch.

"To tell you the truth, I'm just a huge Brisbane Broncos fan and love to be a part of it," Huther said.

"One of the young fellas that was living with, me Rance Coop, got my interest into coming along to give them (Valleys) a hand it and then I started helping out at training," Mr Huther said of his introduction to first aid.

He took up an FAO course and ensures players rock up to work on Monday morning, or at least he does his best to.

When asked what was the worst injury that Mr Huther had come across, he said it was this season.

"The worst one would be this year where Jack Woolcott, he broke his leg on the field and while I was attending, they were trying to work out how to get him off," Huther said.

He had wanted to wait for an ambulance, but Woolcott managed to drag himself off onto the sideline with the help of his dad and a team-mate.

"We ended up taking the win for it, so it was true Diehard spirit," he said.

Other than Woolcott's serious injury, Huther said concussion is a constant in the sport and perhaps the scariest moment came a few years ago.

"A player was concussed and was in a bad way and the he was taken to hospital just in time and that was in my first year as an FAO," he said.

And in another incident, former Valleys player Alex Smith copped a head knock and waved off Huther who had tried to get him off the field.

"The next day he told me that he didn't know where he was and he told me that I was 'dead right' about concussion," Huther said.

"I don't care what the score is and whether Valleys are winning or losing.

"It's just to make sure the players are there so that they can put food on the tables for their families."