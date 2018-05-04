IT'S HERE: HookUp begins today

READY TO REEL: Boyne Tannum HookUp 2018 was starting to take shape yesterday.

READY TO REEL: Boyne Tannum HookUp 2018 was starting to take shape yesterday. Matt Taylor GLA030518BTHU

EXCITEMENT is in the air at Boyne Island's Bray Park as Day One of the Boyne Tannum HookUp begins this morning.

The three-day family fishing competition opens at 7am with an early bird prize draw taking place at 7.30am.

HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said preparations have gone smoothly for Australia's biggest fishing competition.

"The park set-up has gone really well. As I look across the park we've got a completely revised stallholder area with plenty of shade and seating for people,” she said.

"Mobile stalls will provide food that all of our community groups are doing like the burgers, sausages, fish and chips and the bar.”

Apart from events on the water, Bray Park will also have plenty on offer to keep any land-bound anglers happy.

"The Hook, Line and Sinker boys (Nick Duigan and Andrew Hart) will be here on Saturday night and across the weekend,” Ms McGuire said.

"They've been brought here by Yamaha who sponsor their (television) program so we've got them and Fishing Australia filming.

"Hook, Line and Sinker are here just for HookUp and Fishing Australia are here for the week.”

Plenty of quality live music will be played across the weekend starting with CQ duo Juvinyl from 7.30pm tonight.

"They'll be playing until late so the bar will be open as long as Juvinyl are playing,” Ms McGuire said.

"On Saturday night Phineas Q are playing late as well... On the Sunday night we give away the big boat but we also have fireworks going off a barge on the Boyne River.”

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the event will be a tourism boost.

"The event is a huge tourism drawcard for the Gladstone Region, bringing visitors from throughout Queensland and interstate to the region and providing our community with the perfect opportunity to showcase what a great part of the world we live in.”