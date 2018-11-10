It's hard work to be the best in business

TRIPLE SUCCESS: Dietician Megan Leane won Young Business Leader under age 30 at the 2018 Best in Business Awards.

TRIPLE SUCCESS: Dietician Megan Leane won Young Business Leader under age 30 at the 2018 Best in Business Awards. Matt Taylor GLA031118BIBAWA

WINNING Best in Business award for Young Business Leader gave dietician Megan Leane the encouragement to keep working on her successful professional pathway.

This is the third time Megan has won the award and the rising star businesswoman is not going to rest on her laurels.

"This is exciting and to win for the third year in row for under-30 is a good feeling," Megan said.

"The Best in Business awards are always good fun to go to and the group I was with had a great time."

Megan was a nominated finalist in four categories: Business of Choice, Best Individual Service, Health Beauty and Wellness and the winner of Young Business Leader.

The path of success for Megan did not happen overnight and required hours of hard work and dedication to her profession.

After finishing her university study in 2012, Megan moved to her new Central Queensland home and opened her Gladstone practice during 2013.

Megan is an accredited dietitian, accredited nutritionist and member of the Dietitians Association of Australia.

"It was hard at first with the business because my university study prepared me for the dietician role but no business training itself," she said.

"I had to get some mentoring to prepare me for the running of a business and make it a successful one."

Now she passes on her lessons learnt at the University of Sunshine Coast mentoring Nutrition and Dietetics graduates.

Megan also engages with the Gladstone community giving up her spare time to help with its dietary requirements.

"I have done about 600 hours in six years of volunteer work by helping community groups, schools and sporting clubs," she said.