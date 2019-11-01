It’s great to be back: Travolta jets into Australia

Hollywood icon John Travolta touched down in Adelaide early this morning ahead of his appearance at this weekend's Supanova pop culture expo.

The Grease superstar and qualified pilot arrived on a private plane at Adelaide Airport at just after 6am and was whisked away from the tarmac to his CBD hotel.

As he arrived, the Hollywood star declared: "It's great to be back in Adelaide. Adelaide was the first place I came to in Australia."

John Travolta arrives at Adelaide Airport on a private jet to appear at Supanova. Picture: Brad Fleet

It was a reference to the fact his wife, Kelly Preston, spent some of her high school years in Adelaide and the couple still have ties here.

Adelaide is the first stop on his Australian tour, which also includes speaking engagements in Sydney and Melbourne. He's also expected to attend a Foxtel Upfronts event next Friday.

Travolta, whose movies have grossed more than $5 billion, will appear at Supanova at the Adelaide Showground on Sunday, taking part in a Q&A panel and meeting and greeting fans.

He was originally expected to arrive Down Under aboard a former Qantas Boeing 707 which he owns and was donating to an Australian aviation museum.

But excessive red tape and maintenance costs have grounded the actor's aircraft.

Travolta and his entourage flew into SA from Dubai where he had several engagements.

A fortnight ago, the Pulp Fiction star also attended the Rome Film Festival where he received the Lead Acting award for his performance in new thriller The Fanatic, in which he plays a film fan obsessed with a Hollywood actor.

Other major guests at this year's Supanova event include Hollywood actors Jason Isaacs and Billy Zane, numerous anime voice actors and comic book artists, while Star Wars-themed metal band Galactic Empire will perform a concert tonight.

SUPANOVA TICKETS: supanova.com.au