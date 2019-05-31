'It's good to shop local': Accountant is Town Proud

NUMBER CRUNCHERS: Peter Lambert from Peter Lambert Accounting Services on Toolooa St, Gladstone, is taking part in the Town Proud campaign.

NUMBER CRUNCHERS: Peter Lambert from Peter Lambert Accounting Services on Toolooa St, Gladstone, is taking part in the Town Proud campaign. Matt Taylor GLA290519TOWN

AFTER 14 years of crunching numbers for Gladstone, accountant Peter Lambert has seen how valuable shopping local is to the economy.

That's why the owner of Peter Lambert Accounting Services Pty Ltd was excited to become involved with The Observer's Town Proud campaign this year.

"Town Proud fits into exactly what we think we should be doing,” Mr Lambert said.

"We live and work in Gladstone, we shop in Gladstone, so when (my wife) Dawn and I bought this building we used all our own clients and most of those clients were locals.”

The accountant services anyone including individuals, businesses, licensed clubs, earth works, plumbers and electricians.

From Mr Lambert's position he can see how the money flows around the town from shopping local.

"I think shopping local keeps the money in town and if you spend money in town it gets recirculated through town,” he said.

"Then the shop owner pays his employees who live local and they spend their money in town and it stays in town.”

Mr Lambert said Gladstone was one of the best places to trial new types of businesses.

"Gladstone's like a little cosmopolitan place - if it works here it should work in other places,” he said.

He said he was also impressed by the way the community will support each other in times of need.

"Gladstone residents will rally to help somebody who's having trouble. I've seen the generosity of Gladstonites towards people in town.”

Mr Lambert hoped to be able to continue growing their service but said it relied on locals to get behind campaigns like Town Proud and shop local. "I think it's a great initiative that somebody has taken the time and effort to consciously think about buying local,” he said.

"We all say it's good to shop local but this proves that is a worthwhile effort.”