Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NUMBER CRUNCHERS: Peter Lambert from Peter Lambert Accounting Services on Toolooa St, Gladstone, is taking part in the Town Proud campaign.
NUMBER CRUNCHERS: Peter Lambert from Peter Lambert Accounting Services on Toolooa St, Gladstone, is taking part in the Town Proud campaign. Matt Taylor GLA290519TOWN
Business

'It's good to shop local': Accountant is Town Proud

liana walker
by
31st May 2019 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER 14 years of crunching numbers for Gladstone, accountant Peter Lambert has seen how valuable shopping local is to the economy.

That's why the owner of Peter Lambert Accounting Services Pty Ltd was excited to become involved with The Observer's Town Proud campaign this year.

"Town Proud fits into exactly what we think we should be doing,” Mr Lambert said.

"We live and work in Gladstone, we shop in Gladstone, so when (my wife) Dawn and I bought this building we used all our own clients and most of those clients were locals.”

The accountant services anyone including individuals, businesses, licensed clubs, earth works, plumbers and electricians.

From Mr Lambert's position he can see how the money flows around the town from shopping local.

"I think shopping local keeps the money in town and if you spend money in town it gets recirculated through town,” he said.

"Then the shop owner pays his employees who live local and they spend their money in town and it stays in town.”

Mr Lambert said Gladstone was one of the best places to trial new types of businesses.

"Gladstone's like a little cosmopolitan place - if it works here it should work in other places,” he said.

He said he was also impressed by the way the community will support each other in times of need.

"Gladstone residents will rally to help somebody who's having trouble. I've seen the generosity of Gladstonites towards people in town.”

Mr Lambert hoped to be able to continue growing their service but said it relied on locals to get behind campaigns like Town Proud and shop local. "I think it's a great initiative that somebody has taken the time and effort to consciously think about buying local,” he said.

"We all say it's good to shop local but this proves that is a worthwhile effort.”

business gladstone peter lambert accounting town proud
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Bororen Diner owner is proud to support shopping local

    premium_icon Bororen Diner owner is proud to support shopping local

    Business The diner bringing back the Bororen Pie

    • 31st May 2019 10:54 AM
    Red Shield Appeal helps those in need

    premium_icon Red Shield Appeal helps those in need

    News Find out where the funds raised from the Red Shield Appeal will go

    • 31st May 2019 10:00 AM
    'At the epicentre': Premier says hydrogen can be next LNG

    premium_icon 'At the epicentre': Premier says hydrogen can be next LNG

    News Palaszczuk in Gladstone to unveil new $19-million hydrogen strategy.

    Four worthy groups share in Mayor's Charity Ball funds

    premium_icon Four worthy groups share in Mayor's Charity Ball funds

    News Find out which groups, how much they received and what they'll spend