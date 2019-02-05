Menu
'It's going to kill you': Wake-up call for drug user

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM

"YOU obviously have a drug problem, and it's going to kill you."

This is the stern warning Magistrate Ross Woodford gave to a young mum facing a drug charge at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 4.

Sandra Jane Owen was pulled over at random by police on January 11.

She was found in possession of two ice pipes, a set of scales and unused bags.

"I had one session with Lives Lived Well last week, and I'm continuing that program I'm now on," Owen said.

Magistrate Woodford asked the 34-year-old if she had children, and she nodded her head.

"You obviously do have a drug problem, and it's killing you," he said, causing Owen to start crying at the bar table.

"You've got to consider them.

"They can't be brought up without a mother, their mother's going to kill herself on drugs," he said.

"You're in a bad way, going on your history.

"You need to continue with any program and rehab you're on, because you're the only one who can do something about.

"At least do it for your children," he said.

Owen was convicted and fined $600 for possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

drug charge kingaroy court kingaroy magistrates court magistrate ross woodford
