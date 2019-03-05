It's going to get quite Epic in a two-day event at PCYC

WICKED SPORT: Jammer Malia 'Teddy Scare' McKim-Hill breaks through the pack in a mini bout with the Gladstone Junior Roller Derby team.

WICKED SPORT: Jammer Malia 'Teddy Scare' McKim-Hill breaks through the pack in a mini bout with the Gladstone Junior Roller Derby team. Mara Pattison-Sowden

ROLLER DERBY: The only event of its type in Australia will happen on the weekend of March 16-17.

It's the annual EPIC Scrim where skaters from all parts of Australia will converge at the Gladstone PCYC Roller Derby.

"EPIC Scrim is a two-day event where skaters from all over Australia come together, throw on a black or white top and jump in for some epic times on the track," a Gladstone PCYC Roller Derby spokesperson said.

"Over the weekend, you get the chance to scrim with skaters you normally bout against, scrim for fun, not a score and try out the things you've been working on at training, gain valuable game experience.

"The benefits are endless.

"EPIC Scrim is also the perfect opportunity to try on a striped shirt and join the zebra herd, or learn a new NSOing position from people with years of experience."

Epic Scrim is completely mixed gender sport and the club welcomes all skaters, aged 18 years and above, who have passed their minimum skills.

Payment must be made to PCYC Gladstone on 4972 3122 before players register online.

Email gladstonerollerderby@hotmail.com or message the league on Facebook.

Read through the following information carefully before registering.

Payment must be made to PCYC Gladstone on 07 4972 3122 BEFORE registering online. Costs are below; these are the same whether you are attending one or both days.

Costs (Epic Scrim top included)

NSO only - FREE

Refs only - $10

Bouting skaters - $30

Be aware of the PCYC opening times below.

Monday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Tuesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Wednesday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Thursday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Friday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Saturday: 9:00am - 12:00pm

Sunday: Closed

For any queries, please contact us at gladstonerollerderby@hotmail.com or message the league on Facebook. Please do not contact PCYC Gladstone as they are only responsible for taking payments.

Registration link: https://goo.gl/forms/yCvZ5NyAZYfsUdLV2