It's going to be picture perfect weather for the show

PERFECTION: Show-goers will be having fun in perfect weather this weekend. Richy_B

EVENT organisers dream about this weather and Mount Larcom's got it for the show this weekend.

Tomorrow will be sunny with light winds from 13-24C, according to David Crock, meteorologist with the Bureau of Meteorology.

Sunday will be mostly sunny too with a temperature range of 12 - 24C.

"It'll be a nice weekend for the show, the mornings won't be quite as cold, and it's sunny days really," Mr Crock said.

The weather has been warming up a little after the recent cold snap.

"The coolest mornings have passed, although the last few have been pretty cold for the Gladstone region," Mr Crock said.

"We have cold mornings when the air is really dry but we are starting to see a little more moisture come back now so it doesn't get quite as cold.

"When a trough comes through it brings all the dry air from inland and then the moisture gradually builds back up."

Mr Crock said by the weekend, the region's temperatures would be back to average with Biloela bouncing up to a minimum of six or seven degrees.

Yesterday the BOM released a new climate outlook.

"At the moment the system is neutral but the model outlooks for the rest of the year have started to move a little towards El Nino," Mr Crock said.

"It's 50 per cent likely (we'll experience El Nino this year) compared to an average of 30 per cent.

"Generally people prefer La Nina because there's more rain, equally that can bring more flooding.

"El Nino does tend to bring dryer conditions for spring and summer."