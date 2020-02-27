Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Will Barker comes in to bowl for Gladstone. PICTURE: Aaron Goodwin
Will Barker comes in to bowl for Gladstone. PICTURE: Aaron Goodwin
Sport

It’s Gladstone junior cricket finals time

NICK KOSSATCH
27th Feb 2020 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Eight in-form teams, four cracking semi-finals.

That’s the recipe for a feast of junior finals action tomorrow night and Saturday morning in the under-15 and under-13 Gladstone Cricket Incorporated competition.

Grand final spots are up for grabs for all of these teams.

Tomorrow’s under-15 semi-finals start at 5.30pm.

BITS Sixers meet The Glen at BITS Oval, while Yaralla Oval will host BITS Heat and Gladstone Brothers.

The under-13 games start at 8.30am on Saturday with BITS Strikers up against The Glen at BITS Oval.

BITS Hurricanes take on Gladstone Brothers at Clinton Oval.

The grand finals for both age-groups will be held next weekend.

Times, days and venues will be determined after this weekend’s matches.

RELATED STORY: 120kph thunderbolts: Coach says

RELATED STORY: It was a thrilling cricket grand final

bits cricket club gladstone brothers cricket club gladstone cricket incorporated the glen cricket club yaralla cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two car crash near high school

        premium_icon Two car crash near high school

        News Police say both cars were in “bad condition”.

        REVEALED: Drug hot spots in Gladstone

        premium_icon REVEALED: Drug hot spots in Gladstone

        Crime Find out which suburbs had the most drug offences in the past quarter.

        GIG GUIDE: Entertainment, live music in the region

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Entertainment, live music in the region

        News Your weekly guide to what’s on in the region.

        • 27th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
        ‘Chopper’ show: Laughing at the silence

        premium_icon ‘Chopper’ show: Laughing at the silence

        News THE Silencer, a show by comedian Heath Franklin adopting his on-stage...