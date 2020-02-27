It’s Gladstone junior cricket finals time

Will Barker comes in to bowl for Gladstone. PICTURE: Aaron Goodwin

CRICKET: Eight in-form teams, four cracking semi-finals.

That’s the recipe for a feast of junior finals action tomorrow night and Saturday morning in the under-15 and under-13 Gladstone Cricket Incorporated competition.

Grand final spots are up for grabs for all of these teams.

Tomorrow’s under-15 semi-finals start at 5.30pm.

BITS Sixers meet The Glen at BITS Oval, while Yaralla Oval will host BITS Heat and Gladstone Brothers.

The under-13 games start at 8.30am on Saturday with BITS Strikers up against The Glen at BITS Oval.

BITS Hurricanes take on Gladstone Brothers at Clinton Oval.

The grand finals for both age-groups will be held next weekend.

Times, days and venues will be determined after this weekend’s matches.

