'It's Gladstone families who lose' with industry under threat: Senator

Senator Anthony Chisholm said 'the deck was stacked against' local aluminium industry workers, including those at Queensland Alumina Limited.

QUEENSLAND Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm has made an impassioned parliamentary speech calling for "fair trade practices", to combat an oversupply of steel and aluminium, which he says is threatening local jobs.

Sen Chisholm said Gladstone jobs were at risk because of low international prices.

He said foreign manufacturers were exporting goods to Australia for less than their market worth, to weaken competition.

"Statistics released by the ABS recently show that Chinese imports of aluminium to Queensland has increased from $150million to $168.5million in 2015-16," Sen Chisholm told the Parliament.

"These figures show a concerning trend."

Metal industry speech: Queensland Labor senator Anthony Chisholm addresses Parliament on the impact foreign imports have on the Gladstone aluminium industry.

Sen Chisholm said he was not advocating to exempt Australian steel and aluminium from global competitiveness, but rather advocating for "fair trade practices by countries who want to export their products to Australia".

He said thousands of Gladstone aluminium jobs had vanished, partly due to oversupply in the market.

"Gladstone has a proud history in the aluminium industry, from Queensland Aluminia Limited who turns bauxite into alumina, that goes to the Boyne Smelter, to be smelted into aluminium," Sen Chisholm said.

"Thousands of aluminium jobs have been lost overseas.

"When overseas companies dump cheap and state-subsidised products into the global market with the aim to harm international competitiveness, it is Gladstone families who lose out."

Sen Chisholm claimed a Labor government would ensure Australian building standards were upheld on Government funded projects, ensure the use of locally-produced steel on Federal Government projects was prioritised, make sure the anti-dumping regime currently in place had suitable enforcement and penalties options, and create a National Steel Supplier Advocate.

"In the metals manufacturing sector, steel and aluminium form a vital part of the Australian economy, particularly in regional Australia," he said.

"At this critical point for the manufacturing sector, we need to ensure the Federal Government brings the industry together, ensuring industry, unions and state governments all have a seat at the table to ensure we stand by a valuable industry.

"If the Federal Government truly believed in a strong and vibrant steel and aluminium industry in Australia, they would stop sitting on their hands and explain how they proposed to improve the current anti-dumping system and support Australian jobs."

Sen Chisholm said aluminium being imported from China specifically, was causing local jobs to be "slashed".

"The deck is stacked against Gladstone aluminium workers," he said.