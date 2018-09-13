It's Gladstone business's night of nights and you're invited

Come and rub shoulders with Gladstone's movers and shakers at the Best in Business Gala Dinner.

IT'S that time of year again!

The Observer is teaming up with Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited and the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce & Industry to host the 2018 Best in Business Awards.

The awards celebrate the very best that the Gladstone Region's business world has to offer.

That means you have your chance to vote for the most outstanding businesses in the region.

To nominate the local businesses you support, grab a copy of The Observer for a nomination form and either deliver it to our office at 130 Auckland St, Gladstone, or place it in an envelope and mail it to 'The 2018 Best in Business Awards', PO Box 351, Gladstone.

Entries will be accepted no later than Saturday, September 22.

Plus - who doesn't enjoy a gala?

Come and rub shoulders with Gladstone's movers and shakers, and help us celebrate the success of our local businesses at the Best in Business Gala Dinner, where the award winners will be announced.

The glamorous event will be held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Saturday, November 3.

Arrive from 6pm for a 6.45pm start, and don't forget it's formal dress.

Tickets are $135 each, of $1,250 for a table of ten.

That price includes a two-course dinner, beer, wine, soft drink and entertainment.

Tickets area available from The Observer's office at 130 Auckland St, or phone 4970 3030 to make your reservation.

Hurry - tickets sold out last year! Reserve your seat or table today.