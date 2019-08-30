Menu
Hervey Bay's Sharneeka Doyle is tackled by Tannum's Prue Hair during last weekend's qualifying final held at Valleys Fields. Jessica Perkins
It's do or die for Tannum Seagals

MATT HARRIS
30th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: It's do or die time for Tannum Seagals in the Bundaberg/Gladstone Intercity Women's Competition.

Having navigated past a plucky Hervey Bay Seagulls 20-10 in last weekend's qualifying final, Tannum now face minor premiers Bundaberg Brothers for a place in the grand final.

Bundaberg Brothers finished the regular season with 13 wins and 2 losses for a total of 26 points - 9 points clear of second-placed Tannum.

Previous results have favoured Brothers who won 30-24 in Round 2, 24-6 in Round 6 and 20-16 in Round 14.

Brothers' only losses this year came against Waves in Round 11 and the Chelsea Baker-led Wallabys in Round 13.

Brothers are on a three-game winning run since that loss to Wallabys but haven't played since a 16-8 win against Hervey Bay on August 10.

Meanwhile, Waves Women proved their hunger to stay in the competition after seeing off Wallabys 14-0 at the weekend.

Waves coach Mandy Ohlbrecht said her side was lucky to come through the game with a win and no injuries considering they only had one player on the bench.

Waves will take on Hervey Bay in the other semi final.

Both games will be played at Bundaberg's Salter Oval on Saturday with Waves and Hervey Bay kicking off at 12.20pm, while Brothers face Tannum at 1.50pm.

gladstone rugby league gladstone wallabys tannum seagals women in league women's rugby league
Gladstone Observer

