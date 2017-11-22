'It's disgusting': Children are 'political footballs’ in election battle

SHOW ROLLS IN: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visits Calliope State School to meet with Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Callide candidate Darren Blackwood to commit to building a high school.

SHOW ROLLS IN: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visits Calliope State School to meet with Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Callide candidate Darren Blackwood to commit to building a high school. Matt Taylor GLA211117PREM

CALLIOPE families and children say they have become political footballs.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited the Gladstone region yesterday with her eye firmly on endorsing her Calliope candidate, Darren Blackwood, and reaffirming a promise made two years ago.

Between speaking with Calliope State School students, parents and cuddling a seven-month-old baby, she said if re-elected, a $64 million high school would be built by 2020.

But the visit did not ease the worry felt by Calliope mother Simone Peirce and her friends who have fought for a high school for more than six years.

"Our children have become political footballs," Mrs Peirce said.

"It's tough hearing, if you vote for Labor you'll get a high school. This whole unknown of if we'll get it or not, it's horrible."

Ms Palaszczuk could not confirm when the first sod would be turned, but said the project was budgeted for, contrary to comments made by Liberal National Party candidate Colin Boyce.

And while Liberal National Party candidate Colin Boyce could not guarantee the school would be built, he said he would fight "tooth and nail" for it.

He promised to re-establish the Education Queensland Commission to investigate the need for future schools.

Speaking at Monday's meet the candidates event in Calliope, Mr Boyce was confident the investigation would find Calliope needed a high school.

Mrs Peirce has fought for the school since she moved to Calliope in 2006.

She wants her three children to complete their secondary education where they live.

"The design work should be done, we should have already started on this (school) by now," she said.

The 5.6-hectare Don Cameron Dr site, earmarked for high school development, was placed on the market by the LNP in 2013.

The move was condemned by Gladstone's member at the time, independent Liz Cunningham.

During the 2015 election a Calliope-wide campaign to save the high school land was recognised, and Labor promised to build the high school.

Asked how she felt about the high school land again becoming a political issue this year, Mrs Peirce said: "It's disgusting".

The eldest of Mrs Peirce's three children would be among the school's foundation year students, if it was built by 2020.

She said some families had chosen to stay in Calliope, and others had relocated from Gladstone because of the high school commitment.

"Now here we go again because it's an election," Mrs Peirce said.

Katter's Australian Party's Robbie Radel, independent candidate Sandra Anderson and Queensland Greens' Jaiben Baker all agreed they supported building a high school.