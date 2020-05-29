It’s cyber soccer for undefeated Mills
SOCCER: While the Football Central Queensland and Gladstone Community competitions have been postponed and let’s face it, who knows if there will be any on-field action at all, there’s plenty off it.
Boyne Island Tannum Sands Sharks junior Caleb Mills, 14, is representing his club in the inaugural Football Central Queensland FIFA 20 E-Series competition.
His actual online team name is France and currently undefeated with two wins from two games.
“I chose France because they won the World Cup and they have a good defence and attack,” Mills said.
Mills, one of 780 competitors using joystick skills in Queensland, is in the PS4 juniors competition section – an interactive form of the “world game”.
He led “France” to a massive 10-0 win against Brisbane club The Gap in the first round on Sunday and is now through to the second group stage.
“The first game was a bit of a surprise that I won by so much because most of the other scores were pretty close,” Mills said.
Mills and his BITS Sharks French cyber-side beat Gold Coast team Tamborine Eagles 5-4 in a thriller on Wednesday and his next match is against Brisbane Premier League club Peninsula Power on Saturday.
Opponents from other clubs don’t reveal their country’s name until both players have signed in to play a game.
Players have three days to complete their scheduled games and the deadlines are 11.59pm on Wednesday and Sunday each week.
There will be a knockout stage which consists of a round of 32, a round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and grand final.
The electronic form of soccer has kept Mills busy while the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented him playing for the BITS Sharks’ under-14 side.
“I’ve played soccer for six years and it helps me with knowledge on playing the game online,” Mills said.
“I do get nervous before I play online because I don’t know my opponent and how they play, but once the game starts the nerves go away.”
Mills is in his second season – or hopefully will be when and if it resumes in 2020 – at the Sharks after transferring from Yaralla.
“Some friends from the Talent Support Program play out at BITS and that’s why I decided to join that club,” he said.
He is in his third year in the TSP squad. Progress scores can be followed on the National Premier Leagues website.
