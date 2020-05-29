It’s cyber soccer for undefeated Mills

SOCCER: While the Football Central Queensland and Gladstone Community competitions have been postponed and let’s face it, who knows if there will be any on-field action at all, there’s plenty off it.

Boyne Island Tannum Sands Sharks junior Caleb Mills, 14, is representing his club in the inaugural Football Central Queensland FIFA 20 E-Series competition.

His actual online team name is France and currently undefeated with two wins from two games.

“I chose France because they won the World Cup and they have a good defence and attack,” Mills said.

VIRTUAL REALITY: The field of dreams.

Mills, one of 780 competitors using joystick skills in Queensland, is in the PS4 juniors competition section – an interactive form of the “world game”.

He led “France” to a massive 10-0 win against Brisbane club The Gap in the first round on Sunday and is now through to the second group stage.

“The first game was a bit of a surprise that I won by so much because most of the other scores were pretty close,” Mills said.

Mills and his BITS Sharks French cyber-side beat Gold Coast team Tamborine Eagles 5-4 in a thriller on Wednesday and his next match is against Brisbane Premier League club Peninsula Power on Saturday.

VIRTUAL REALITY: Caleb Mills is in control. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

Opponents from other clubs don’t reveal their country’s name until both players have signed in to play a game.

Players have three days to complete their scheduled games and the deadlines are 11.59pm on Wednesday and Sunday each week.

There will be a knockout stage which consists of a round of 32, a round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and grand final.

The electronic form of soccer has kept Mills busy while the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented him playing for the BITS Sharks’ under-14 side.

“I’ve played soccer for six years and it helps me with knowledge on playing the game online,” Mills said.

“I do get nervous before I play online because I don’t know my opponent and how they play, but once the game starts the nerves go away.”

Mills is in his second season – or hopefully will be when and if it resumes in 2020 – at the Sharks after transferring from Yaralla.

“Some friends from the Talent Support Program play out at BITS and that’s why I decided to join that club,” he said.

He is in his third year in the TSP squad. Progress scores can be followed on the National Premier Leagues website.

RELATED STORY: OPINION: It’s trying times for sports volunteers

RELATED STORY: Future is digital: News announces major changes