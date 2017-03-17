'It's shocking': Gladstone dad fears worst is coming

A GLADSTONE father says he's seen it all when it comes to the dangers of driving along Gladstone-Benaraby Rd.

Glen Doran, a Skyring Hill resident of eight years, worries when he is travelling home with his children.

It's because without a turning lane into Skyring Hill Rd Mr Doran fears he'll be rear-ended if the driver following him isn't paying attention.

But those fears will soon be a thing of the past with $550,000 worth of work starting next week to widen the road and add a turning lane.

When asked what he had seen from traffic in his eight years living in the area, Mr Doran said: "What haven't I seen?"

The worst was two years ago when Mr Doran saw a three-car crash, caused when a driver rear-ended the car of a woman who was turning right into Skyring Hill Rd.

That day the father of two was almost hit when a car swerved to avoid the wreckage.

"This stretch of road has had more hits than Elvis Presley," he said.

He said the area was most dangerous during the day at peak times.

"It's shocking, it's just so hit and miss," he said.

"(When turning on to Gladstone-Benaraby Rd) you just need to find that loud pedal and get going as quick as you can."

He said it was sometimes too dangerous to turn down the street if the driver behind was not slowing down.

"You just need to watch that driver to make sure they're watching what you're doing, because otherwise you're in trouble."

If in doubt Mr Doran travels further to the boat ramp to turn around so he doesn't have to cross oncoming traffic.

"It's concerning, there's a lot of us living here with kids.

"When you have your kids in the car you just don't risk it."

Mr Doran says the $550,000 upgrade which includes a left-turning lane is exactly what he and residents have been pleading for.

Golding Contractors will start work on the upgrade next week and it is expected to take up to four months.

"I've seen the plan and the map of what the construction involves and it is exactly what we've been looking for for years," he said.