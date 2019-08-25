It's Capras Collins class in a super debut for Brother

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Brothers' product Jayke Collins has earned the praise of Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras coach David Faiumu.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Division 47th Battalion Memorial Trophy Carnival. Mens Sunshine Coast V Gladstone. Gladstons' Jayke Collins. Patrick Woods

It came off the back of a stellar debut for the Capras in a 26-20 loss against Intrust Super Cup finals contenders Norths Devils in Brisbane.

FUTURE STAR: Brothers' Jayke Collins is tackled during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters. He stepped up big time in his Capras debut and played like a seasoned veteran. Matt Taylor GLA060719LEAG

Forward Collins was one of Capras best players.

"He was outstanding. His contact, his will and his commitment was like that of a 50-game Cup player," Faiumu said.

Collins was one of three debutants as Faiumu has his sights set on the future.

Gabe Hamson (Emu Park) and Mitchell Forrest joined Collins on a night where Capras pushed Norths to the limit.

"It was outstanding," Faiumu said.

"Effort-wise, commitment-wise and attitude-wise it was right up there and I couldn't be prouder but fundamental errors at crucial times was the difference.

"We were leading and we could have had the game but we just didn't put the foot on the throat when we were leading.

"Maybe it's because we haven't been in that situation often enough this season.

"But lessons will be learned again on how to win the little moments in games and how lapses in concentration in parts of the game will be found out by good teams like Norths."

Capras close out their season with a home game against the third-placed Burleigh Bears at Browne Park on Saturday night.

with Nick Kossatch