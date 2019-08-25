Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Division 47th Battalion Memorial Trophy Carnival. Mens Sunshine Coast V Gladstone. Gladstons' Jayke Collins.
RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Division 47th Battalion Memorial Trophy Carnival. Mens Sunshine Coast V Gladstone. Gladstons' Jayke Collins. Patrick Woods
Rugby League

It's Capras Collins class in a super debut for Brother

Pam McKay
NICK KOSSATCH
by and
25th Aug 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Brothers' product Jayke Collins has earned the praise of Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras coach David Faiumu.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Division 47th Battalion Memorial Trophy Carnival. Mens Sunshine Coast V Gladstone. Gladstons' Jayke Collins.
RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Division 47th Battalion Memorial Trophy Carnival. Mens Sunshine Coast V Gladstone. Gladstons' Jayke Collins. Patrick Woods

It came off the back of a stellar debut for the Capras in a 26-20 loss against Intrust Super Cup finals contenders Norths Devils in Brisbane.

FUTURE STAR: Brothers' Jayke Collins is tackled during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters. He stepped up big time in his Capras debut and played like a seasoned veteran.
FUTURE STAR: Brothers' Jayke Collins is tackled during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters. He stepped up big time in his Capras debut and played like a seasoned veteran. Matt Taylor GLA060719LEAG

Forward Collins was one of Capras best players.

"He was outstanding. His contact, his will and his commitment was like that of a 50-game Cup player," Faiumu said.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Division 47th Battalion Memorial Trophy Carnival. Mens Sunshine Coast V Gladstone. Gladstons' Jayke Collins.
RUGBY LEAGUE: Central Division 47th Battalion Memorial Trophy Carnival. Mens Sunshine Coast V Gladstone. Gladstons' Jayke Collins. Patrick Woods

Collins was one of three debutants as Faiumu has his sights set on the future.

Gabe Hamson (Emu Park) and Mitchell Forrest joined Collins on a night where Capras pushed Norths to the limit.

"It was outstanding," Faiumu said.

"Effort-wise, commitment-wise and attitude-wise it was right up there and I couldn't be prouder but fundamental errors at crucial times was the difference.

"We were leading and we could have had the game but we just didn't put the foot on the throat when we were leading.

"Maybe it's because we haven't been in that situation often enough this season.

"But lessons will be learned again on how to win the little moments in games and how lapses in concentration in parts of the game will be found out by good teams like Norths."

Capras close out their season with a home game against the third-placed Burleigh Bears at Browne Park on Saturday night.

with Nick Kossatch

More Stories

capras; rugby league; sport gladstone brothers rugby league nrl2019
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Popular Gladstone cafe on the market

    premium_icon Popular Gladstone cafe on the market

    News After five years owning the business, he has put this popular cafe up for sale.

    BOOK WEEK: 40+ adorable pics of Gladstone's book lovers

    premium_icon BOOK WEEK: 40+ adorable pics of Gladstone's book lovers

    Life The event saw students across the region dress up

    PICS: Good times brew for Seniors Week Morning Tea

    premium_icon PICS: Good times brew for Seniors Week Morning Tea

    News Almost 500 guests attended the annual Seniors Week event

    New music videos to recognise Deepwater's recovery

    premium_icon New music videos to recognise Deepwater's recovery

    Music Kissing the Flint completed the videos with the help of a RADF grant