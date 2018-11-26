It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

MERRY PHOTO: Santa Claus is now available for photos at Stockland Gladstone.

YOU better watch out, and you better not cry! Santa has arrived at Stockland Gladstone.

Christmas activities will be held in the lead-up to Christmas, including gift wrapping and free art and craft activities, and photos with Santa.

Centre manager Diana Mitchell said Christmas was a time for everyone to come and celebrate together.

"It's moments with friends and family that make Christmas special and we want to encourage our customers to 'Give a little Christmas' and create precious memories with their loved ones these holidays,” Ms Mitchell said.

"We will be hosting a range of fun and festive activities for shoppers to enjoy during the Christmas period.”

On Saturday, Father Christmas himself arrived at the shopping centre in style, with his little helpers handing out treats during the procession to his special chair.

There was free entertainment for everyone, including face painters, magicians, carollers, bells and balloon arts.

Photos with Santa will be available seven days a week between 10am and 3pm, with an extra Thursday night photo session between 3pm to 6pm.

Prices are available at Stockland Gladstone's website, where parents can also book a photo session with Santa in advance.

Meanwhile, many Gladstone residents are preparing for a festive light spectacular.

Several people and organisations have already signed up for The Observer's Christmas Lights list, sponsored by Ken O'Dowd, but we're still looking for more.

Last year, the Christmas Lights list contained more than 100 households, from Calliope to Tannum Sands.

This year's listings will appear in the paper on December 15, 18, 22 and 24.

If you're keen, visit our Facebook page for details, or you can email your name, address and phone number to newsroom@gladstone observer.com.au.

Entries close December 4.