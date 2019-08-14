It's been a golden week for a Gladstone hockey star

HOCKEY: It's been a week of massive accolades for Meteors Hockey Club star Hayden Pease.

He led the Queensland team to a grand 4-2 win in the decider against Victoria at the School Sport Australia Boys 16 Years and Under Championship in Newcastle.

On top of that, Pease, 17, was also voted by his teammates and coaches as the team's players' player.

And that was not all.

RISING STAR: Toolooa State High School student Hayden Pease has been selected in the Australian under-16 side which will possible tour South Africa mid next year. Matt Taylor GLA140819HOCK

Pease had just finished a physics experiment at Toolooa State High School yesterday afternoon when he explained how he got the green light to make another representative team.

Pease was selected in the All Australian team that is likely to tour South Africa in June.

"It was announced during the closing ceremony when we were getting our medals that they announced the names," Pease said.

"I was shocked and excited that my name was called out."

What made Pease's achievement all the more remarkable was that it was the first time he had made the Queensland team.

The midfielder said his aim was to make an Aussie team and that this had happened much earlier than he had anticipated.

Playing in the men's Central Queensland Hockey League has fast-tracked his development.

His father Neil also plays in the top-tier Meteors side.

"He's the one who got me into playing hockey and playing against men helps all of the Queensland country players," Pease said.

Hayden Pease playing in the Queensland Under 15 State Hockey Titles at Kalka Shades in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK190917chockey3

His Queensland team gave the Vics a false sense of security leading to the final.

"The day before, our coach decided to save our legs because we knew we were going to play them the next day," Pease said.

Pease is one of four Queenslanders in the Australian youth team.

He will be in action for Meteors against Sparks in the Gladstone Hockey Association on Saturday night.