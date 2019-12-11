Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New BITS Saints president Tony Everitt
New BITS Saints president Tony Everitt
Sport

It’s been a busy offseason for the BITS Saints Footy Club

NICK KOSSATCH
11th Dec 2019 2:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: There are more changes at the BITS Saints Football Club with Tony Everitt replacing Andrew McMahon as president.

Young guns re-sign and sign for BITS Saints

PHOTOS: BITS re-sign key players for season 2020 in AFL Cap

McMahon has been at the helm for seven seasons but stepped down to focus on his business.

He will still be involved in the club and will act as an advisor to the executive.

Everitt admitted he had big shoes to fill but was looking forward to the job.

“I took on the role because of the strong position Andrew has left the club and the fact that he will still be around to bounce ideas off,” Everitt said.

“I have worked with Andrew in the capacity of vice-president for the past two years and prior to that was a part of the general committee.

“So I am acutely aware of where we have come from as a club and the direction we need to go to further build on the foundations Andrew has laid.”

The rest of the BITS committee is made up of: Jake Mostert as vice-president of commercial operations, Alan Watkin vice-president of football operations, Elaine Humberstone as treasurer and Sam Bradley as secretary.

Everitt and his team are aiming to develop the club’s on-field footprint.

“Strengthening our football department is with the aim of bringing some on-field success across both our junior and senior teams,” he said.

“(It) is seen as a major priority to further enhance the great work we have been doing off-field over the past few years.

“With the strong work that is currently being done from our football department through to the securing of some of the key off-field roles, our 2020 season is shaping nicely for our club.”

Everitt played Aussie Rules as a junior in Brisbane as well as while working in Victoria.

He was a member of the reserves 2014 premiership team before injuries ended his playing career in 2016.

McMahon has left a massive impact on the club with a range of upgraded projects

“I think I have brought a professional approach to the way we run the club and we run it as a business,” he said.

“We operate a budget and we expect to raise funds to make more improvements at the facility.”

McMahon also led the club to win the AFLQ Club of the Year in 2018 which he said was the most satisfying achievement during his tenure.

“In 2020 I have taken a position on the committee where I will continue to drive smaller unfinished projects,” he said.

Andrew McMahon
Andrew McMahon
afl capricornia afl queensland bits saints football club rick bean
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2019 FORMAL PHOTOS: Don't miss our special paper lift out

        2019 FORMAL PHOTOS: Don't miss our special paper lift out

        News Be sure to grab your copy of Friday’s The Observer for all the fashions from this year’s formals.

        • 11th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
        Last chance to Adopt a Family this Christmas

        Last chance to Adopt a Family this Christmas

        News For most, Christmas is a time of joy, gifts and quality time with family, but...

        Motorist allegedly caught with 64g of cocaine, meth, weapons

        premium_icon Motorist allegedly caught with 64g of cocaine, meth, weapons

        Crime Anthony John Robert Featherstone in court on drug charges.

        Gladstone region gives best gift of all

        premium_icon Gladstone region gives best gift of all

        News THE Gladstone community has gone above and beyond this Christmas by restoring sight...