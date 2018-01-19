It's been a big week for Volunteer Marine Rescue

SLOW TOW: The boat (pictured) was towed from Polmaise Reef on Sunday, January 14 by VMR Gladstone. The tow took six hours.

VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue Gladstone have had their work cut out for them in the last few days.

VMR duty skipper Russell Charles said at 11am on Saturday, a 30 foot commercial fishing boat got in trouble at the North Entrance.

It was having gearbox problems and VMR towed the vessel to Auckland Creek where the boat was moored.

At 5pm that afternoon VMR was alerted to the breakdown of a fishing boat at Rundle Island which had fuel problems.

There were four people plus four dogs in the 5m boat, Mr Charles said.

"Sea conditions were about 15-20 knots north westerlies (it was) quite rough,” he said.

"It was a four hour tow back to Auckland Creek.”

On Monday a 45 foot commercial diving boat was reported drifting near Polmaise Reef

"They had hydraulic problems and there were three people on board,” Mr Charles said.

"The wind was similar 15-18 knots, quite choppy. It was a six hour slow tow to the marina.”

On Tuesday, Mr Charles said, VMR received notice of an injured captain on board a Mackay based commercial fishing boat out at The Shoals. However, police were already out on the water and took over, bringing the man to Gladstone.