IT’S BACK: Yacht Club Restaurant and Bar reopening

Tom Ranginui and Salesh Ramswarup are excited to reopen the Gladstone Yacht Club Restaurant & Bar

Tom Ranginui and Salesh Ramswarup are excited to reopen the Gladstone Yacht Club Restaurant & Bar

AFTER months of uncertainty the Gladstone Yacht Club Restaurant & Bar will reopen tomorrow.

It will be a new era for the heritage-listed marina site with The Coffee Club’s Salesh Ramswarup leasing the upstairs kitchen and bar.

The building was constructed as a clubhouse for the Port Curtis Sailing Club in the 1950s.

In July, the upstairs dining room and bar closed amid a committee restructure.

Dudley’s Bar downstairs remained open Friday to Sunday with limited hours.

Mr Ramswarup has extensive experience in the industry having run The Coffee Club at the Night Owl Centre for 15 years.

He has also had other businesses in Gladstone throughout the years.

Mr Ramswarup is excited to make the iconic location part of the community again.

He said he expected the business’s popularity to grow organically.

“Gladstone hasn’t got anything like it,” he said.

“We’ll try and get it back to its glory days.”

Mr Ramswarup said the restaurant would be open to the general public as well as members.

“Anybody can walk in here,” he said.

“You don’t need memberships to come in.”

He said the new menu had an emphasis on seafood but would still have classic favourites like chicken parmigiana.

“We’ve also got coffee and desserts,” he said.

The desserts are handmade by chef Kristina Rasmussen.

Tom Ranginui will manage the business and said he’d had many people say they were looking forward to the reopening.

“We have a jazzed up bar menu as well,” he said.

The restaurant and bar will reopen tomorrow at 11.30am.

Mr Ranginui said they’d be open just in time for the cruise ship arriving that day.

He though their location would be convenient for passengers to cool off and enjoy the water views and expected it would get busy.

“The passengers need their coffee fix,” he said.

The Gladstone Yacht Club Restaurant & Bar will trade seven days a week.

It will be open 11.30am to late each day.

Port Curtis Sailing Club Commodore John Bell said the Yacht Club and Gladstone community were “blessed” to have Mr Ramswarup take over the dining room and bar.

“He has renovated, painted and put in new furniture,” Mr Bell said.

“They’ve given the bar and restaurant a lovely fresh new appearance.”

He said Mr Ramswarup was doing a great job at honouring and respecting the sailing history of the building.

“I think what (Mr Ramswarup) is doing is outstanding,” Mr bell said.

“It will be much better than before.

“He’ll provide an efficient dining room and bar that will be better organised, managed and run.”

He said the beauty of having the restaurant and bar run by someone who’s a professional means the sailing club can focus on other areas.

“We’ve got a sailing committee that’s done a very good job,” Mr Bell said.

“But we’ve got to focus on building junior and senior sailing”

He said the club needed to create a cruising yacht committee where people could go out to the islands, raft up and have a barbecue.

He also said the club would have more time for initiatives like a powerboat division.

“All other yacht clubs have powerboat members,” Mr Bell said.

He encouraged the community to go and try the new restaurant.

“Probably half of the people in Gladstone have a personal association with the Yacht Club,” Mr Bell said.