‘It’s awful’: Overworked GPs cry for restriction to lift

BITS medical doctors Korien Marais and Elaine van Tonder are already worked beyond capacity and are concerned hiring restrictions for Gladstone and Tannum Sands are going to make matters even worse.

BITS medical doctors Korien Marais and Elaine van Tonder are already worked beyond capacity and are concerned hiring restrictions for Gladstone and Tannum Sands are going to make matters even worse.

BOYNE Island doctor Korien Marais doesn’t remember the last time she was able to cook a meal for her family.

Her shift at the BITS medical centre runs until 4.30pm but when she sees anywhere between 30 and 40 patients a day, paper work keeps her back until at least 6.30pm.

“If I bump into patients in town they all think I’m on holiday because we’re never available,” Dr Marias said.

“Patients have to wait two weeks easy to get an appointment.”

READ MORE: ‘Pretty much impossible’: GP hiring challenges ahead

READ MORE: ‘VERY CONCERNED’: GP hiring restriction stays put

It’s a similar story for doctor Elaine Van Tonder who constantly has to push back follow up appointments because she is constantly fully booked for two weeks in advance.

Both doctors hail from South Africa and with the current hiring restrictions for Gladstone and Tannum Sands they would not have been allowed to be hired.

On July 1 2019 Gladstone and Tannum were changed to be considered non distribution priority areas meaning they can only hire Australian-trained doctors or doctors who have worked for 10 years.

“Since we’ve been here there has been no applications from local (Australian) doctors to come here, which is a problem,” Dr Marais said.

“I think people in general don’t really like rural, even in South Africa,” Dr Van Tonder added.

“I think it’s probably a worldwide issue, people these days want to be where everything is.”

To handle the stress from her workload Dr Marias works four days a week.

“There’s no way I’d make that fifth day,” she said.

“I need that three day weekend just to recuperate just for the next week.

“Because we’re seeing more complicated issues, mental health is a huge issue in this area with very little support.”

READ MORE: ‘Fear disaster’: Doctors deliver a message

READ MORE: Forum to address ‘longstanding’ health service issues

Psychologist are among the many allied health professionals and medical specialists the doctors have limited support from.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners recommended doctor to patient ratio is 1:1000 however in Gladstone and Tannum it is estimated to be double that.

In the time the doctors have worked at BITS medical they said their patient numbers have been drastically increasing.

The hardest part of the job is having to tell patients they simply can’t fit them in.

“It’s awful,” Dr Marais said.

“We’ve got a personal relationship with most of our patients,” Dr Van Tonder said.

“It is hard if you see someone and you say ‘I think I should see you next week again, we should follow up’, but then there’s no appointment and they have to wait two weeks.

“It decreases the quality of care.”

BITS Medical Centre.

Despite the stress, neither could imagine working elsewhere.

“I could go to the city and because there’s enough doctors you won’t have the patient load,” Dr Marais said.

“You’ll have to do other things to entice patients to come and see you because there will be another doctor that can do the same thing.

“You really have to stand out to be as popular as we are here, and even if we’re not popular the patients don’t have a choice.

“It’s either us or nobody.”

The doctors agree changing Gladstone and Tannum Sands to a DPA area would help relieve their stress.

“We’d like to see it open up so we can have overseas trained doctors,” Dr Van Tonder said.

“Because there is plenty of other countries with doctors who’d love to work in Australia and wouldn’t mind being in a rural area.”

“If there was any way to get Australian trained doctors here we’re open for anybody who is able to come work here,” Dr Marais said.

“The reality is since the beginning of this practice they’ve never had one application from a local trained doctor.”