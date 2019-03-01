It's an open field for this weekend's Gladstone comp

Oliver Tang and Nick Briggs are two of Gladstone's hopefuls in this weekend's Open.

SQUASH: Players from all over Central Queensland and beyond will compete in the Gladstone Squash Open today and tomorrow.

One of those is promising boy among men Nick Briggs who is fresh and confident from his division one win at the Rockhampton Junior Open last weekend.

He expects a bigger challenge here.

"It will be a bit harder this weekend and I'm seeded fourth in the Open,” Briggs said.

His biggest challenge will be Mackay's Ben Courtice, who is ranked 510 in the world.

"With Ben Courtice playing, it shows how strong this Open is,” Briggs said.

The 15-year-old's next mission is the Australian Junior Open at the Thornleigh Squash Centre in Sydney from April 18-21.

Briggs's mate Oliver Tang should also be feeling confident after he beat Danielle James in division three last weekend.

"It was a highlight for me so far,” Tang said.

He said he would forge ahead with a full focus on squash after he dabbled in other sports.

"That's because I've had more success in squash,” Tang said.

This weekend's Open will attract players from Rocky, Mackay and Bundaberg and coach Richard Williams said Briggs had the goods.

Action from 9am today and tomorrow.