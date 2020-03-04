It’s an early season Anzac Day clash

Clinton FC vs Frenchville in the Central Queensland Premier League, division one. PICTURED: Clinton's Ryan Crawford and Frenchille's Jan Posch. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

Clinton FC vs Frenchville in the Central Queensland Premier League, division one. PICTURED: Clinton's Ryan Crawford and Frenchille's Jan Posch. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

SOCCER: Gladstone clubs Clinton and Central face tough away games to open the Football Central Queensland Premier League Division One season on March 28.

Clinton takes on Bluebirds United at Rockhampton’s Webber Park while Central plays Frenchville, also in Rockhampton, at Ryan Park.

Both games are at 7pm.

Clinton returns home for a blockbuster clash against Cap Coast on April 4 at Clinton Oval while Central has the bye.

The latter will finally play its first game in Gladstone at its new home ground Brian Niven Park in an all-Gladstone showdown against Clinton on April 25 at 7pm.

Central Football Club president Marty Emerson and CQ Mariners FC president Jeff Wells at Brian Niven Park. Central FC has received handover of Brian Niven Park from CQ Mariners following the club's decision to fold earlier this year.

Away games against Bluebirds (April 11) and Berserker a week later will be a prelude to the Anzac Day night match.

In the lower grades, there’s a host of grading games in the women’s and men’s Gladstone community competitions this weekend.

It’s the start of a three-round grading period after which teams will be placed in divisions one and two.

The Gladstone competition proper also starts on March 28.

The Gladstone junior season starts on Friday and Saturday from under-16/15, under-14/13, under-12 and down through to the under-5 mini­roos.

In what will be a busy weekend of soccer, Central and Clinton play in the quarter-final stage of the Women’s Knockout Cup at 7pm on Saturday at Brian Niven Park.

RELATED STORY: Central v Clinton 6side

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Players talk about Clinton v Central trials