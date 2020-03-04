Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clinton FC vs Frenchville in the Central Queensland Premier League, division one. PICTURED: Clinton's Ryan Crawford and Frenchille's Jan Posch. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Clinton FC vs Frenchville in the Central Queensland Premier League, division one. PICTURED: Clinton's Ryan Crawford and Frenchille's Jan Posch. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Sport

It’s an early season Anzac Day clash

NICK KOSSATCH
4th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER: Gladstone clubs Clinton and Central face tough away games to open the Football Central Queensland Premier League Division One season on March 28.

Clinton takes on Bluebirds United at Rockhampton’s Webber Park while Central plays Frenchville, also in Rockhampton, at Ryan Park.

Both games are at 7pm.

Clinton returns home for a blockbuster clash against Cap Coast on April 4 at Clinton Oval while Central has the bye.

The latter will finally play its first game in Gladstone at its new home ground Brian Niven Park in an all-Gladstone showdown against Clinton on April 25 at 7pm.

Central Football Club president Marty Emerson and CQ Mariners FC president Jeff Wells at Brian Niven Park. Central FC has received handover of Brian Niven Park from CQ Mariners following the club's decision to fold earlier this year.
Central Football Club president Marty Emerson and CQ Mariners FC president Jeff Wells at Brian Niven Park. Central FC has received handover of Brian Niven Park from CQ Mariners following the club's decision to fold earlier this year.

Away games against Bluebirds (April 11) and Berserker a week later will be a prelude to the Anzac Day night match.

In the lower grades, there’s a host of grading games in the women’s and men’s Gladstone community competitions this weekend.

It’s the start of a three-round grading period after which teams will be placed in divisions one and two.

The Gladstone competition proper also starts on March 28.

The Gladstone junior season starts on Friday and Saturday from under-16/15, under-14/13, under-12 and down through to the under-5 mini­roos.

In what will be a busy weekend of soccer, Central and Clinton play in the quarter-final stage of the Women’s Knockout Cup at 7pm on Saturday at Brian Niven Park.

RELATED STORY: Central v Clinton 6side

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Players talk about Clinton v Central trials

central soccer football club clinton football club football central queensland football queensland results soccer draw
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wisdom from outgoing councillors as candidates confirmed

        premium_icon Wisdom from outgoing councillors as candidates confirmed

        News Councillors Peter Masters and PJ Sobhanian won’t recontest the election, and reminisced on some of the more memorable moments in the Gladstone chambers.

        Gladstone Ports freight investigation gets moving

        premium_icon Gladstone Ports freight investigation gets moving

        News Goondoon Street Bridge over Port Access Rd key to increasing trade.

        ‘Spectacular failure’ puts dad in jail

        premium_icon ‘Spectacular failure’ puts dad in jail

        Crime “If I get sent away to jail … I’m going to go backwards, I’m just going to turn to...

        'Exorbitant' fees threaten aged care living project

        premium_icon 'Exorbitant' fees threaten aged care living project

        News Uncertain future for plans to turn CBD hotel into aged care living.