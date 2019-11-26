It’s an all Devilicious grand final clash

BASKETBALL: It will be an all-Devilicious Women Division One grand final this Saturday at 5.45pm.

Devilicious Black booked its date against Devilicious Red after a 47-32 win against Lions in Monday night's preliminary final.

Gladstone Port City Power nominate new competition

PHOTOS: Blue Devils solidify top spot

Former 'Red centre Mirrin Rashleigh shot 17 points to be 'the difference' while team-mates Sarah Pickering and Madison Cosgrove collected 10 each.

Lions youngster Erin Harvey led the way with 17 points and veteran team-mate Tracey Calis got 10.

Tracey Calis defends for Lions

Kelly McEachran's 20-point haul helped Power Puffs reach the Women Division Two decider against Kixx at 1.45pm on Saturday. 'Puffs won 63-37.

McEachran had great support from Julie Merson and Amelia McNamara (11 and 10 points each) while Bianca Box did all she could for Randoms with 20.

The Men Division One preliminary final will be played tonight between Ravens and Lions with the winner to meet Devolds at 4.15pm on Saturday.

Sharks will meet either Crusadors or TTP at 3pm in the Men Division Two decider on Saturday.

The Men Division Three grand final is between BITS Saints and either Taipans or Lions Fury at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Blue Devils will take on either PCP or Devils White who clash in tomorrow's Premier League Men's preliminary final.

The grand final will be at 6.45pm on Saturday.

Results on previous games HERE.