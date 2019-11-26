Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tilly Gilbert
Tilly Gilbert
Basketball

It’s an all Devilicious grand final clash

NICK KOSSATCH
26th Nov 2019 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: It will be an all-Devilicious Women Division One grand final this Saturday at 5.45pm.

Devilicious Black booked its date against Devilicious Red after a 47-32 win against Lions in Monday night's preliminary final.

Gladstone Port City Power nominate new competition

PHOTOS: Blue Devils solidify top spot

Former 'Red centre Mirrin Rashleigh shot 17 points to be 'the difference' while team-mates Sarah Pickering and Madison Cosgrove collected 10 each.

Lions youngster Erin Harvey led the way with 17 points and veteran team-mate Tracey Calis got 10.

 

Tracey Calis defends for Lions
Tracey Calis defends for Lions

Kelly McEachran's 20-point haul helped Power Puffs reach the Women Division Two decider against Kixx at 1.45pm on Saturday. 'Puffs won 63-37.

McEachran had great support from Julie Merson and Amelia McNamara (11 and 10 points each) while Bianca Box did all she could for Randoms with 20.

The Men Division One preliminary final will be played tonight between Ravens and Lions with the winner to meet Devolds at 4.15pm on Saturday.

Sharks will meet either Crusadors or TTP at 3pm in the Men Division Two decider on Saturday.

The Men Division Three grand final is between BITS Saints and either Taipans or Lions Fury at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Blue Devils will take on either PCP or Devils White who clash in tomorrow's Premier League Men's preliminary final.

The grand final will be at 6.45pm on Saturday.

Results on previous games HERE.

basketball queensland news devolds gladstone amatuer basketball association lions
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Training organisation recognised at national awards night

        premium_icon Training organisation recognised at national awards night

        News Although it didn’t win the award, it was a massive feat as the organisation was recognised as one of the top three in Australia for industry collaboration.

        • 26th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        800+ parking fines dealt in crackdown on overstayers

        premium_icon 800+ parking fines dealt in crackdown on overstayers

        News MORE than 800 parking fines were dealt out in the past 12 months as Gladstone...

        QFES promises meeting with Captain Creek residents

        premium_icon QFES promises meeting with Captain Creek residents

        News Closure of rural fire service to be discussed with new commissioner.

        INVASION: New pest fish threatening barra numbers

        premium_icon INVASION: New pest fish threatening barra numbers

        Environment An aggressive and carnivorous pest that poses an extreme risk to native species has...