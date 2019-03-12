It's all systems go with round one of Gladstone Rugby League

WE SHALL MEET AGAIN: Chris Kellow makes a run for Gladstone Valleys in their trial match against Gladstone Wallabys. The two teams meet for premiership points on Saturday night.

WE SHALL MEET AGAIN: Chris Kellow makes a run for Gladstone Valleys in their trial match against Gladstone Wallabys. The two teams meet for premiership points on Saturday night. Matt Taylor GLA230219LEAG

RUGBY LEAGUE: Months of pre-season training will be put to fruition with the start of the first round of the new-look Gladstone Rugby League senior competition.

And fresh on the back of an inspiring 34-32 trial match win against Brisbane Valleys, Gladstone's version of the Valleys look forward to its clash against Gladstone Wallabys on Saturday night.

The men's will feature division one - formerly known as A-grade and division two (or reserves) competitions that will also feature Calliope Roosters, Gladstone Brothers and Tannum Seagulls.

Marley Brown Oval will host four games with division two games between Brothers and Tannum at 2.30pm, Wallabys and Valleys at 4pm.

The blockbuster division one matches are scheduled for 5.30pm and 7pm respectively between Brothers against Tannum and Wallabys against Valleys.

Gladstone Valleys division one coach Russell 'Rusty' O'Dwyer said confidence is high from the Brisbane game.

"All the signs are good, but we don't want to be too confident," he said. "But there's no reason why we can't have a good year."

Gladstone Valleys rushed to a healthy lead before Brisbane mounted a comeback, but the men from the port city held on.

'Rusty's' troops will have to do without Keynan Lingwoodock (broken ankle) and Zac Suter who sustained a knee injury and will go for scans this week.

Gladstone Brothers had a pre-season hit-out against Rockhampton Brothers last month while Seagulls produced a 22-16 win against Wallabys almost two weeks ago.

"The goals are to improve the skills of the players, team-work and see them go further," Tannum Seagulls coach Steve Gehrmann said on the club Facebook site. "I firmly believe that from one to 17, if you're not a team player, you won't achieve your goals."

Brothers mentor Danny Blair said the game against Rocky Brothers helped determine who will play where.

"We trialled players in different combinations in that game and we have a good idea of the team for round one," he said.

"The games against Tannum Seagulls are always physical and we can never let our guard down against them.

"We can only focus in what we can control."

ROUND ONE

Saturday @ MBO

D2: Brothers v Tannum 2.30pm

D2: Wallabys v Valleys 4pm

D1: Brothers v Tannum 5.30pm

D1: Wallabys v Valleys 7pm