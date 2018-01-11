It's all on at GRAGM: SUNfest, flying arts and family fun

STYLISH: Jasmine Sparshott during the SUNfest Flower Crown workshop at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum.

STYLISH: Jasmine Sparshott during the SUNfest Flower Crown workshop at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum. Di Paddick

YOUNG people aged 11 to 17 years are flexing their creative muscles during this summer break, joining in all the fun of Gladstone Regional Council's annual youth holiday program, SUNfest.

Held in venues, parks and waterways across the region, there's no excuse to be bored with plenty of activities on offer, until next Friday, January 19.

Yesterday Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum welcomed Flying Arts Alliance artist Sue Loveday, for three action packed days, during SUNfest 2018's Stop Motion Animation.

Assisted by CQUniversity, participants will create a short movie to be featured on the big screen during the 2018 SUNfest Showcase, from 6pm next Thursday January 18, at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

All are invited to the Showcase to see what the young people have been up to, including dance, circus action and musical theatre.

FAMILY FUN

The popular 'Kids on Tour' program will be hosted at Gallery & Museum during a free Family Fun Day event, from 10am to 1pm this Saturday, January 13.

All are invited to participate in the program featuring a series of international artist designed, hands-on activities, developed by the Queensland Art Gallery's Gallery of Modern Art.

Working in collaboration with Angela Tiatia (New Zealand/Australia), Ayaz Jokhio (Pakistan) and Wit Pimkanchanapong (Thailand), QAGOMA's Children's Art Centre presents the family-friendly program, Me, Myselfie and I on Tour.

Me, Myselfie and I invites young visitors to explore representations of the self and consider different ways of creating their own portraits. The program extends the idea of self-portraiture beyond documenting our physical appearance, to create a richer understanding of how we can express aspects of our emotions, personality, memories and experiences.

The program is running in conjunction with Me, Myselfie and I at QAGOMA's Children's Art Centre until April 22. The free activities will remain available at the Gallery & Museum, while supplies last until January 20.

'Kids on Tour' is offered as a FREE program to regional Queensland communities through the Gallery's Regional Services department

FAREWELL FAMILIAR FACE

The Gallery & Museum has always enjoyed strong ties with Flying Arts Alliance Inc, as their representative in the Gladstone Region.

Now, we can delightfully boast a local addition to their team as public programs and promotions officer, Maddie Cook, bids farewell to regional life to accept a role in Brisbane as Flying Arts Alliance's By Request Program Lead.

During her six years, as part of the Gallery & Museum, Maddie recalls working on some of her favourite initiatives, including 'Kids on Tour'.

"It was a great achievement to complete the free publication War Memorials of the Gladstone Region, last year and I've really enjoyed developing Saiki Children's Day to a highly successful annual event," she said.

You will be missed by all, and we wish you well on your new venture, Maddie!