Ty Fitzgerald from tannum Rugby League Club is crunched in a tackle against Gladstone Valley's. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Sport

It’s all go for our Gladstone juniors

NICK KOSSATCH
11th Mar 2020 5:47 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The first round of the Rugby League Gladstone Incorporated season starts later Friday and continues into Saturday.

There’s two under-17 games at Briffney Creek Field one and two.

Gladstone Brothers take on Wallabys at 7.50pm on Friday on field one while Tannum Seagulls take on Gladstone Valleys on field two at the same time.

There will also be under-15 and under-13 games at these fields on Friday at 5.30pm and 6.40pm.

Saturday’s junior league action will be spread over the Briffney Creek Fields with age groups from under-6 through to the under-15s.

The under-6s will kick off the dew at 8am on Saturday with the final game of the day at 12.50pm between Biloela and Wallabys in the under-13s.

