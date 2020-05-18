It’s all go for Aaron Payne Cup

Jai Hansen playing on the Gladstone Junior Rugby League grand final day at Marley Brown Oval way back in 2015. He’s likely to debut for The Cathedral College at the Aaron Payne Cup in July. PICTURE: Jake Jones

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Aaron Payne Cup will go ahead with the prestigious event scheduled for July.

Gladstone and Calliope will undoubtedly be represented by some players such as Jackson Warde and Jai Hansen who will both play for The Cathedral College.

Warde played last year while Hansen is expected to make his debut.

TCC made the semi-finals in 2019 while Kirwan State High School took out the final against St Brendan’s College.

TCC coach Mick Busby said the term three start would suit Warde.

“It’s perfect for him because he would have recovered from knee surgery and he would be ready to play,” Busby said.

QSSRL president Andrew Peach said it would be subject to any state government or Queensland Health alterations to COVID-19 restrictions, but it was full steam ahead for a July kick-off.

“We are working to develop a range of plans to help ensure we meet all the required guidelines and expectations for a return to play next term,’’ Peach said.

Ignatius Park College and Mackay State High are the other schools to contest in the event.

The sixth team will be the winner of a match between Rockhampton Grammar and St Patrick’s Mackay.

With Pam McKay

