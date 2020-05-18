Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jai Hansen playing on the Gladstone Junior Rugby League grand final day at Marley Brown Oval way back in 2015. He’s likely to debut for The Cathedral College at the Aaron Payne Cup in July. PICTURE: Jake Jones
Jai Hansen playing on the Gladstone Junior Rugby League grand final day at Marley Brown Oval way back in 2015. He’s likely to debut for The Cathedral College at the Aaron Payne Cup in July. PICTURE: Jake Jones
Sport

It’s all go for Aaron Payne Cup

NICK KOSSATCH
18th May 2020 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Aaron Payne Cup will go ahead with the prestigious event scheduled for July.

Gladstone and Calliope will undoubtedly be represented by some players such as Jackson Warde and Jai Hansen who will both play for The Cathedral College.

Warde played last year while Hansen is expected to make his debut.

TCC made the semi-finals in 2019 while Kirwan State High School took out the final against St Brendan’s College.

TCC coach Mick Busby said the term three start would suit Warde.

“It’s perfect for him because he would have recovered from knee surgery and he would be ready to play,” Busby said.

QSSRL president Andrew Peach said it would be subject to any state government or Queensland Health alterations to COVID-19 restrictions, but it was full steam ahead for a July kick-off.

“We are working to develop a range of plans to help ensure we meet all the required guidelines and expectations for a return to play next term,’’ Peach said.

Ignatius Park College and Mackay State High are the other schools to contest in the event.

The sixth team will be the winner of a match between Rockhampton Grammar and St Patrick’s Mackay.

With Pam McKay

RELATED STORY: ‘I’m just so happy that we will be back playing footy again’

RELATED STORY: LIVE STREAM TODAY: Gladstone players to be in action today

aaron payne cup coronavirusgladstone rugby league gladstone ltd the cathedral college rockhampton
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get your brolly out, rain is on the cards

        premium_icon Get your brolly out, rain is on the cards

        News A weather system could bring rain with much cooler temperatures later in the week and weekend

        IN COURT: 33 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 33 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, May 18.

        Great investment: How to get $3500 rebate from rental scheme

        premium_icon Great investment: How to get $3500 rebate from rental scheme

        News Time is running out for Gladstone residents to take up the solar for rentals scheme...

        Ross River cases surge across region

        premium_icon Ross River cases surge across region

        News Recent rain has seen a spike in Ross River virus cases prompting reminder to cover...