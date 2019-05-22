It's all about getting young players ready for QBL

Ben Harvey in action earlier in the year.

Ben Harvey in action earlier in the year. Steve Holland GLA130119HOOPS

BASKETBALL: The Gladstone men's team opened their Central Queensland Basketball League season with an 89-71 loss to Hervey Bay.

There were plenty of learnings from the defeat ahead of Gladstone's clash against Bundaberg on June 1 in Bundy.

Gladstone's Angus Bradley said the competition was designed to bridge the gap between the regular Tuesday night division one, Wednesday night men's Premier League competitions and the QBL.

"The standard is a step up from the Premier League and would be a great stepping stone for young players to prepare them for the pace of the QBL,” Bradley said.

Gladstone had youngsters Ben Harvey, Ben Murdoch, Jake Gudgeon and Liam Madsen in the side and the more experienced Chris Stark and player-coach Matt Green.

"Our team consisted of two of the Gladstone Port City Power development players Ben Harvey and Ben Murdoch,” Bradley said.

Murdoch led the way with 18 points, Harvey strung some triples to finish with 14 and Madsen worked hard inside the paint with 10 points.

Bradley said there were promising signs against a more experienced opponent.

"The game pointed out some of our weaknesses but it was a good first showing for a newly formed team despite the scoreline,” he said.