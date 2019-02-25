Menu
POWERING AHEAD: Gladstone's rising Kiah Guinea looks forward to another season in the QBL.
Basketball

It's all about a team-first approach for Kiah Guinea

NICK KOSSATCH
by
25th Feb 2019 2:30 PM

BASKETBALL: Kiah Guinea has re-committed with the Gladstone Port City Power Central Apartment Group Breaker for this QBL season.

Guinea, who will enter her sixth season in the QBL, played 16 games last year and hopes to build on that.

"I'm super excited for all the girls to get to Gladstone and to start preparing for what will be my sixth season with the Power,” she said.

"It's always my favourite time of the year being able to play alongside such a good group of girls, on and off the court.”

Guinea has the ability to play solid defence as well as shoot from long range.

Coach Ray Cooper said Guinea is a complete team player.

"She works extremely hard on and off the court and always has a team-first attitude,” he said.

"Kiah has been there with the highs and lows of a few seasons now and being a bit of a veteran of the team, I expect her to step up and lead the way with our expectations for the season.”

basketball australia basketball queensland news gladstone amateur basketball association port city power
Gladstone Observer

