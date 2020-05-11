‘It’s absolutely great work’: Recycling depot set to reopen

IT'S been a busy year for LOT Recycling owners Lorraine Tomney and Brian Burtenshaw, who operate the Boyne Islands Container for Change depot.

Their Container Refund Point will celebrate its first anniversary this week and with two young children Oliver, 2, and Paul, six months, they've really been kept on their toes.

The couple decided to close their Containers for Change depot at 1 Enterprise St from mid-March to do their part in preventing community spread of COVID-19, but they are delighted to announce the reopening of their depot on Tuesday at 8am.

"It was difficult to make the decision to close. Every business is unique. We made our choices and feel it was the right thing to do. It gave us much-needed space to bond with our new baby," Ms Tomney said.

LOT Recycling employs two full-time workers, Nathan Rooney and John Saul.

Nathan Rooney sorting out the containers. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

Mr Rooney said he had been on the brink of boredom during the shutdown.

"I really missed the work but we knew that we had our jobs back as soon as it would reopen," he said.

"We have a great boss and it's absolutely great work and enjoy the environmental side of it as well."

LOT Recycling has processed almost three million containers in one year and Mr Burtenshaw said the first two weeks back from Tuesday would be busy.

"There will be a lot of people bringing in containers they have built up during the shutdown," he said.

"We have a lot of loyal customers who come from as far as Agnes Water."

Customers drop off their containers, which have been sorted at home, and their money is then deposited into their bank accounts through the Containers for Change Scheme ID system.

"Scheme IDs are becoming a very popular option. We have been advised that over 10,000 new accounts have been opened in the last few weeks across Queensland," Mr Burtenshaw said.

"We are reopening now because of the high level of support and queries from our local community.

"We offer our customers a contactless option where they still get to cash in."

Trading is 8am-3pm Tuesday to Friday and 8am-noon on Saturdays.

