PRAISE: Parish Priest Moira Evers welcomes the LGBTQI+ community at Buderim church, St Mark's.
Religion & Spirituality

'It's about time': Church welcomes LGBTQI+ community

Eden Boyd
by
11th Jun 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"YOU shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination."

No other words have been burnt into the minds of LGBTQI+ Christians more than the religious texts used to condemn who they loved.

The words, for many of those in the LGBTQI+ community, have haunted them for their entire lives.

Yet one Buderim church has taken a stand against discrimination by sharing one simple message: "Love one another. Every. Single. Other."

Parish Priest Moira Evers, of St Mark's Anglican Church, couldn't understand why the LGBQTI+ community would be shunned for being true to themselves.

"It never, ever occurred to me as a Christian to reject someone on any basis in that community," she said.

"It just doesn't match the teachings of Jesus Christ.

"You see him reaching out to the marginalised, and in his society, he went against the grain.

"You can't say that just because someone identifies as LGBTQI+ that they're an abomination, because it doesn't reflect what Jesus taught."

Although Mother Moira Evers believes there is a "ground swell" for LGBQTI+ rights due to marriage equality passing in Australia, many in the community are still "scarred" by their experience in church.

"They should have a place here like everyone else," she said.

"My sister married her partner of 15 years because of marriage equality, and thank God it happened. It's about time."

The church runs a group advocating for the inclusion of all minorities, Just Together, which Mother Moira Evers believes is "radically loving".

"I hope here, at St Mark's, we can be seen as a community that promotes equality and inclusion," she said.

"There are members of this congregation who have children that are gay or who know people that are, so it's nice for them to know there's a welcoming, non-judgemental space here."

Head to the St Mark's website for more.

