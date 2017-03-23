It's a wipe-out as most matches canned

SWAMP: Soccer games at Clinton Oval have been cancelled this weekend after more than 300mm of rain fell in the past nine days.

THIS WEEK'S deluge which has dumped more than 330mm of rain in the past 10 days has caused sporting fixtures to be washed out.

All scheduled senior and junior matches have been canned including the highly-anticipated Westfield FFA Cup round four match between Clinton and Frenchville.

Football Central Queensland Rockhampton-based competition manager Jim Douglas said it will take several days to decide when the match will be re-scheduled.

"Hopefully there will be a mid-week game next week,” Douglas said.

"It is going to be a log-jam of games with the normal games as well and the FFA Cup games.

"But they do that in other parts of the world.”

The game between Emerald and Cap Coast in Emerald is scheduled to go ahead as there has not been as much rain there.

"The winner of this match will host the match against the winner of the re-scheduled Clinton and Frenchville game,” Douglas said.

Gladstone competition manager Kym Donald said it was an easy decision to abandon matches.

"All the playing fields have got surface water on them and not safe to play on,” she said.

The all-important A-grade cricket grand final between Boyne Island-Tannum Sands and reigning premiers The Glen is in danger of being a washout.

BITS spokesperson Nev Judd said a decision will be made as late as Friday afternoon if it's a yes or no.

"We need some sun and wind for the next two days,” Judd said.

"There are puddles everywhere, but at this stage it's not looking good.

"It's not the best way to either win it or lose it (grand finals).”

BITS finished as minor premiers and should the game be abandoned, then they automatically win the premiership.

All Gladstone Hockey Association matches that are scheduled to be played on grass have been cancelled.

All games on the turf pitch will go ahead.

Rugby league is another weather victim for the second successive weekend with the confirmation all senior and junior matches not to go ahead.

"Even with sun and a 40-knot gale, it would still not be enough to dry out the grounds,” Gladstone Rugby League president Richard Duff said.

RAIN CHAOS

NOT GOING AHEAD

League, Soccer, Hockey (grass)

TO BE DECIDED

Cricket grand finals (decision to be made Friday afternoon arvo)

GOING AHEAD

Saturday's junior basketball grand finals at Kev Broome Stadium and PCYC