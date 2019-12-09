Menu
L-R: Lachlan Allan, Harry Shepherd, Jonty Haward, Kori Ramsden, Fraser Judd, Lily Storch, Tegan Early, Campbell Jarvis, Jack Shepherd, Nathan Scaglotti, Mahli Rea, Grace Rathemal.
It’s a win and a loss for Seamers

NICK KOSSATCH
9th Dec 2019 6:08 PM
CRICKET: BITS pace bowler Campbell Jarvis took 2-18 but it wasn’t enough as Central Queensland Seamers went down by four wickets to North Queensland Monsoons at the Bulls Masters Youth Cup in Mackay.

PHOTOS: Rockhampton edge out Gladstone

PHOTOS: Brothers get the win for Mal Carlyon

Jarvis removed openers Perry Baker and Tyler Thompson as the Monsoons were kept honest in successfully chasing down Seamers’ target of 154.

Yaralla’s Josh Hoare took 1-32 while BITS’ Clayton Box also played.

Seamers did upset reigning champions Mackay-Whitsunday Nitros on Sunday night by 14- runs as Hoare took 2-18 and Nitros were reduced to 9-104 at the completion of the allotted 20 overs.

Wide Bay Flames, Far North Fusion, Darling Downs Suns, Gold Coast Thunder and South East Queensland Stormers are the other teams. CQ play Wide Bay on Tuesday at 9am with finals on Thursday.

