It’s a win and a loss for Qld Country

Sam Lowry at the crease for Queensland Country.

CRICKET: The Glen’s Sam Lowry and his Queensland side have made the perfect start at the Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championship in Toowoomba on Friday.

In game one of the T20 format, vice-captain Lowry and Chris Gillam (77runs off 49 balls) combined for a partnership of 63 runs to steer the Maroons to a six-wicket win chasing the ACT’s 6-158.

Lowry, who finished with a classy 31 off 30 balls played the perfect foil role with Gillam and Christopher Stanger.

Lowry completed the game with his second six as Queensland finished on 4-163.

Stanger smashed an unbeaten 46 with five sixes and two fours and he also took 3-30.

Queensland batted first in the second T20 match against Victoria and made a modest 10-128 with Lowry making 25 off 25 balls - second top score for his team to Samuel Neale’s 29.

It was a total that was about 10 to 15 runs too short because the Vics reached the total with just three balls to spare.

Queensland aim to return to the winner’s list with T20 games on Saturday against New South Wales and South Australia at 9am and 2.30pm.

